Thursday, March 16, 2023
One injured as thugs loyal to Desmond Elliot attack Labour Party’s candidate in Surulere

Desmond Elliot and Bamidele Oworo

The campaign convoy of the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Surulere Constituency 1 Olumide Abiodun Oworu has been attacked by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs at Iponri area.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon, was said to have caused panic and pandemonium in the area.

The thugs are believed to be supporter of the current occupier of the seat and APC’s candidate for the election, Desmond Elliot.

Oworu, who confirmed the incident, said  a member of his team was injured.

He stated that the case has been reported at the Iponri police station

The incident came up scarcely three days after the LP’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour was attacked in Epe during a campaign rally in the town.

