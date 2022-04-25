NEWS
One feared dead, many injured as explosion hits Senate President’s home town, Gashu’a
Residents of Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State were, on Sunday, thrown into pandemonium following a loud explosion that rocked the town.
Gashu’a is about 188 kilometers north of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and is the ancestral home of the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
The incident was said to have occured at a beer parlour in Abasha area of the town when Muslim faithful were observing late evening prayer.
An anonymous source told our correspondent that, “we were observing the late evening prayer at 8pm and all of a sudden, we heard a loud explosion and after the prayer, we were told that it was a suspected IED that exploded in the Abasha area”.
Although details of the explosion were sketchy, Itgathered that one person died, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were evacuated to Specialist Hospital Gashu’a for medical treatment.
As of the time of filing this report, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but many believe that the incident was similar to the ones previously carried out by members of the dreaded Boko Haram group in some parts of the North-East region.
The incident is coming less than a week after Boko Haram terrorists infiltrated Geidam town in the night, where they killed about eleven people.
Also recently, two bomb explosions rocked some parts of Jalingo, Taraba State within a week, leading to the death of many persons, while several others sustained injuries.
ISWAP terrorists reportedly claimed responsibility for the bomb explosions in Jalingo metropolis.
NEWS
Akwa Ibom House of Reps member is dead
The member representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa lbom State in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, is dead.
Ekpenyong, 58, reportedly died on Saturday.
The chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, where Ekpenyong hailed from, Asuqwo Eyo, confirmed the death, but said the federal lawmaker was not ill.
He was a member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly where he spent one term.
He was at one time the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
In 2015, he was elected into the Federal House of Representatives as a member representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/UrueOffong/Oruko/Udung-Uko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State on the PDP platform.
Ekpenyong was the Managing Director of Based/Investment Trust Co. Nigeria Ltd and the Chief Executive Officer of Brule Integrated Nigeria Ltd.
However, his career was blotted by his arrest for allegedly forging his school certificates which he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
And in 2017, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, the state capital, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the alleged forgery of a national diploma certificate of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State.
The EFCC arraigned the lawmaker on nine counts bordering on forgery among others.
NEWS
MURIC opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, opposed the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.
This was contained in a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), last week, endorsed the incumbent Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office for the 2023 gubernatorial election.
However, MURIC, on Monday, in a statement, disagreed with the leadership of the party, saying that the endorsement violated a long standing unwritten rule on rotational governance between Christians and Muslims in Lagos State.
He said the Christians have had their two terms and it is the turn of Muslims to produce a governor by 2023.
According to him, “It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expires by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.
“That is why Muslims in Lagos State regard the recent endorsement given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to run for the Christians’ third term as unfair, unjust and provocative. It may not be known in official circles, but Lagos Muslims are grumbling and we have been under pressure for some time now to speak up,” he said.
The statement said it rejected exclusivism in matters of governance, adding that “Lagos Muslims are tax payers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must, therefore, be consulted on matters of governance.”
“We refuse to be blindfolded on the way to the polling booth. Neither shall we be satisfied just as voters, we must also be voted for. That is the essence of democracy. It must be participatory. The choice of candidates and leadership must not be lopsided in a democracy. Every segment of society must be consulted,” he added.
NEWS
Six injured as Deeper Life Church building collapses during service in Badagry
No fewer than six members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, located in Iragbo community in Badagry, Lagos State, on Sunday, sustained serious degrees of injuries when the building of the church collapsed during a heavy storm while the service was in progress.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that heavy rain which was later followed by a heavy storm led to the collapse of the church building around 9:30 a.m.
One of the members of the Church who was also a victim, Mr. Topohozin Tunde, told newsmen that six members of the church sustained serious injuries.
“I also sustained a serious knee injury, but thank God no life was lost.
“Just around 9:30 this morning, during the church service, there was a heavy storm which hit the church building, and before we could know what was happening, the whole church building collapsed.
“Some were able to escape, while about six of us sustained serious injuries,” he said.
Tunde said medical attention was given to them, but they were not given proper treatment because no medical doctor was available at the hospital.
“Those that were seriously injured were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper attention.
“Since my injury is not much, I decided to take care of myself,” he said.
Also speaking, the Baale of the Iragbo community, Chief Thoma Agodi, said he was inside his palace when a resident came to inform him that the church building had collapsed.
“We have to thank God that there is no fatality as a result of the collapse,” he said.
