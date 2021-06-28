NEWS
One dead, children, others injured as masquerades attack Muslims
At least, one person has been confirmed dead while about 12 persons, including children sustained gunshot injuries in a clash that ensued between masquerade worshipers in Osogbo and some Muslims on Sunday.
It was gathered that the masquerade worshipers opened gunfire at the Muslims at their worship centre, Kamorudeen Central Mosque, located at Oluode Aranyin in Osogbo around 2:30 pm on Sunday while performing a special prayer for Nigeria.
Some of the children who were shot are under 17 years and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.
A 12-year-old boy, Abduljeleel Ali who sustained gunshot injuries on the chest and leg; Adebayo Awolesin, 15, who was shot in the arm; Taofeeq Fatai, 17 and Maliq Abdukabir, 17 are all undergoing treatment in Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.
A Camry car and mosque windows were destroyed in the clash.
It was gathered that Kamorudeen Islamic Society of Nigeria organised a special prayer for Nation which was attended by members of the organisation across the state.
One of the victims who spoke on his hospital bedl, Isiaka Ajagbe, 37, narrated that the traditional worshippers were led by one Kayode Esuleke.
He said that the masquerade and their worshipers under the protection of the police walkes past the mosque before they returned and descended on them with stones.
“They were first throwing stones and also started firing guns at us. They destroyed the mosque. We are on our own.”
The Imam of the mosque, Kazeem Yunus confirmed that the leader of the organisation in Iwo, Osun State, Moshood Salawudeen was shot in the head and gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.
“Some of our members, about 12 who sustained bullet injuries have been taken to Osun State General Hospital, Asubiaro; Osogbo central hospital and UNIOSUN central hospital while the corpse has been deposited at UNIOSUN teaching hospital mortuary,” he added.
NNPC proposes N114.3bn deduction from June remittance to FAAC as petrol subsidy bites harder
Nigeria’s three tiers of government may have to look elsewhere to augment revenues accruing monthly from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to make another N114.2 billion deduction from oil revenues in June to pay for petrol subsidy.
A document from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, detailing the NNPC’s presentation to the committee, which took place between June 22 and 23, indicated that as earlier reported, the corporation, which has continued to shoulder the payment of what it calls under-recovery, deducted N126.2 billion from FAAC for May.
What the NNPC has termed under-recovery is the difference between the actual market rate of petrol and the price at which the commodity is sold at the pump, which the federation bears in order to keep the pump price stable at N162 per litre.
However, whereas it made zero contribution to the Federation Account in April, which was shared in May, the national oil company managed to remit about N29 billion from its finances to the joint account in May cycle, which was distributed among the three tiers last week.
For January to May’s funding performance, the data showed that under-recovery or subsidy claims deducted from oil revenues by the NNPC amounted to N25.374 billion in February, N60.396 billion in March and N61.966 billion in April. But it rose astronomically to N126.298 billion in May before falling to N114 billion in June.
These implied that the deduction by the NNPC more than quadrupled from the N25.374 billion in February to N114 billion in June.
This development has justified the clamour for the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry to allow market forces to determine the price of petrol.
However, the NNPC remitted a marginal net sum of N29.647 to FAAC in May, which was shared in June, as opposed to its zero contribution in April, its N90.860 billion in January, N64.161 billion in February and N41.184 billion in March.
To date, according to the document, the NNPC has been able to contribute a net sum of N225.852 billion to the federation for the year, out of its yearly projected remittance of N1.473 trillion and monthly value addition of N122.7 billion, leaving a variance of N820.684 billion.
The presentation, signed by Mr. Bello Abdullahi, on behalf of the NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Umar Ajiya, showed that the N50 billion, which is part of the corporation’s financial obligations to its Joint Venture (JV) partners, meant to have been subtracted from the latest round of deductions remains pending.
Gross revenue from JV crude, gas and other receipts for May was N320.314 billion, less royalty of N58.3 billion, JV cost recovery of N124 billion, Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N104.4 billion, to yield a profit after-tax value of N33.26 billion.
The document showed that for April, crude oil and gas sales and receipts, available in May and shared in June, the volume of export crude oil stood at 2.78 million barrels with a monetary value of $181.191 million and equivalent of N69.360 billion, while domestic crude oil due in July was 6.63 million barrels and sold at $434.8 million. Added to export crude oil, the revenue generated was $616.037 million.
NLNG feedstock gas was 27.605 MBTU valued at $38.5 million or about N16.011 billion while the total oil and gas sales stood at $654.601 million or roughly N85.3 billion, according to the corporation.
In May, export crude oil receipt was $167.7 million, about N64.2 billion, NLNG feedstock gas amounted to $34.31 million, the equivalent of N13.17 billion, while the gas company’s paid arrears stood at N623.4 million, to hit a total of N77.96 billion for the receipt from oil and gas for the month.
All the transactions were hinged on N382.80 to one dollar exchange rate as advised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to the national oil company.
The report said: “The sum of N126,298,457,944.36 was deducted as value shortfall resulting from the difference between the landing cost and ex-coastal price of PMS (petrol) recorded in April 2021.
“In addition, May value shortfall of N114,337,097,352.49 is to be deducted from June federation proceeds in July 2021 FAAC meeting. Also, the balance of March 2021 value shortfall of N50,000,000,000.00 remains outstanding.”
It stated that the overall NNPC crude oil lifting of 9.42Mbbls (export and domestic crude) in April 2021 recorded 23.59 per cent increase relative to the 7.62MbbIs lifted in March, while Nigeria maintained 1.4 million bpd Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cut in April 2021.
“Crude oil export revenue received in May 2021 amounted to $167.72 million, equivalent to N64.2 billion. Domestic gas receipts in the month were N2.9 billion. Feedstock valued at $38.56 million was sold to Nigeria LNG during the period, out of which $34.32 million was received during the month, the difference being Modified Carry Agreement (MCA) obligations, gas reconciliation and credit notes.
“The sum of $16.53 million, being miscellaneous receipts, gas and ullage fees and interest income was received in May 2021,” it stated.
A total loss of 4.527 million barrels of crude was recorded during the month due to shut-ins, repairs, leaks, power outages as well as shutdowns due to protests as a result of non-payment of community workers’ salaries in Batan station and Olomoro, Uzere and Kokori.
Other issues resulting in shutdowns included seawater pump trips, technical issues like high gas to oil ratio or production deferment due to vessel swap.
Of the government ‘calendarised’ priority projects worth $2.680 billion, given a $536 million monthly budget, the NNPC stated that it had so far funded the projects by $636.472 million from January to May.
The document showed an outstanding balance of $1.464 billion in JV cash call arrears to International Oil Companies (IOCs) as of May 31, with the NNPC having offset $3.22 billion from a total negotiated debt of $4.689 billion.
The national oil company told FAAC that it spent N2.263 billion on security and maintenance, N1.580 billion on pipeline and other facilities repairs as well as the payment of a “strategic holding” of N304.183 million, totalling N4.148 billion in May.
In addition, it spent N4.412 billion on national domestic gas development, N3.91 billion on gas infrastructure development, N659 million on crude oil pre-export inspection agency expenses, N3.2 billion on frontier exploration services and N196 million on renewable energy development.
Besides, the corporation said it expended N5 billion on export financing, N8.3 billion on the non-functional refineries and N83.3 billion on the ongoing Nigeria/Morocco pipeline.
Depot price of fuel remained at N128, while 1.885 billion litres were imported and landing cost for the 35 import vessels that brought in fuel ranged from N185.17 to N199.90.
Last week, NNPC told the nation that Nigeria now loses about 42 million litres of petrol to smuggling through the country’s borders, increasing Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption of 60 million litres to 103 million litres.
With the menace now gaining more momentum and illegal dealers more daring, the national oil company stated that the under-recovery or the subsidy that the government pays on the product every month has begun to hover between N140 billion to N150 billion.
The development has made the corporation unable to contribute to the national coffers, as the subsidy it pays has kept wiping out the little gains made from rising international oil prices, which has now exceeded $75 per barrel.
Speaking when he met with stakeholders, including the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and chief executives of agencies in the petroleum ministry, Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said smuggling had gone beyond what the NNPC could handle.
He stated that with the current exchange rate, the pump price of petrol should be N256 per litre, adding that if the NNPC was to sell at the going rate, and incorporating the current exchange rate, fuel would be selling for about N256 a litre.
Army Chief orders troops to destroy insurgents’ enclaves in North-east
In a renewed drive to rout terrorists from the North-east and bring the insurgency war to an end, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the weekend, charged troops in the Theatre of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) to intensified efforts at dislodging ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists from the region.
The army chief, who is on his maiden operational tour of the North-east, had in an earlier tour of Yobe State on Friday ordered troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-east Operation Hadin Kai to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves in their various locations.
He directed them to use their wealth of experience and lessons learnt from the series of operations conducted to “destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations.”
He assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system for troops who perform gallantly in any operation.
A statement yesterday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the army chief gave the charge while addressing troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai/Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Monguno, Borno State.
Yahaya, who lauded the level of discipline and commitment to duty exhibited by troops of the sector, however, admonished them to be apolitical, decisive and circumspect in all their operational engagements.
He “tasked both officers and soldiers of the sector to conduct decisive offensive operations against the terrorist groups marauding in the theatre of operation”.
He charged them to “sustain the aggressive tempo of the operations and keep the flag flying, in order to bring the insurgency to an end in the north-east”.
The COAS was accompanied during the tour by the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, the Provost Marshal (Army) Major General Robert Aiyenigba, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brigadier General Danladi Salihu, Maritime Component Commander OPHK, Commodore Richard Shammah, among other principal staff officers.
The army chief, had, during his recent visit to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, and members of Borno Emirate in his palace in Maiduguri, said traditional institutions were critical to the success of the ongoing operation to end Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the North-east.
Yahaya had said he was pleased to be at the Shehu’s palace with principal staff officers from the army headquarters to pay respects and homage to the revered traditional ruler.
He said he arrived at the state earlier in the day on an operational visit to the theatre and felt it was an honour to visit the Shehu as a father, leader not only in Borno but also in the country, to receive a royal blessing for the task ahead of him.
He appreciated the support of the royal father and the entire Emirate even while he was in the state as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai before his appointment as the 22nd Chief of the Army Staff.
He noted the support of the royal father and the emirate had led to some of the successes recorded in the operations against the terrorists.
He solicited more support.
The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, had, in his remarks, commended the military for the gradual return of peace to the state and North-east.
He said 17 of the 27 local government areas previously occupied by Boko Haram terrorists some years ago were recaptured and civil authority restored.
He urged the COAS not to be deterred and pledged the support of the emirate to the army leadership and military generally.
PDP summons emergency meeting over Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC
The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency meeting today to discuss the planned defection of the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) tomorrow.
In an announcement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ibrahim Dosara, the state government invited the governor’s supporters to witness the defection.
The statement further said the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and other APC stalwarts would receive the Zamfara State governor into APC.
The Director-General of Media in the state, Mr. Idris Yusuf, had earlier said that the governor would address journalists on the issue on Monday.
But the PDP said yesterday that Matawalle had not informed it that he was defecting to the APC.
National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “All I can tell you is that an emergency meeting of the party will take place on Monday and the report of the defection will be discussed.
“Also for now, the governor has not informed the PDP that he is leaving the party.”
However, concerns have been raised that it would be legally impossible for Matawalle to defect.
The reason is that the Supreme Court’s decision, which ceded the Zamfara State governorship to the PDP immediately after the 2019 elections, did not consider any individual in arriving at the decision but the party.
The judgment of the Supreme Court is believed to have made the opposition party the owner and sole beneficiary of the governorship and not Matawalle.
Already, arrangements are said to have been perfected for the governor to defect to the APC tomorrow, and he is expected to be received by the ruling party’s National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.
Also, as a prelude to the defection, Matawalle had on May 31, sacked his cabinet, including the commissioners, special advisers, the Secretary to the State Government, chief of staff and the deputy chief of staff in other to be able to accommodate some members of the APC in the new calculations.
It was gathered that the cabinet sacking was to prevent some commissioners from refusing to defect with him and avoid the kind of backslash experienced in Ebonyi and Cross River States, where some commissioners and aides refused to go to the APC with their former principals.
The governor, it was learnt, has been promised a return ticket for 2023. He is currently serving his first term in office.
In 2019, the APC won all the state and national elections in Zamfara State, the PDP came second but due to the Supreme Court judgment, the PDP inherited the victory across the board.
The state was considered an APC state and it was, therefore, to ensure his re-election in 2023 that Matawalle was being poached to defect to the APC.
Another party source also hinted: “There is no free ticket for him in the APC by 2023, as the former governor of the state, Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabir Marafa have reconciled and will surely give him a fight.”
The source said it was not certain if all PDP senators and members of the House of Representatives that benefited from the Supreme Court’s judgment would be willing to defect with him.
The source said: “If the governor defects what will happen to the governorship ambition of Senator Marafa? Will he subdue his ambition that caused his initial political feud with former governor Yari or will he go back to the Senate? If he decides to go to the Senate, what will happen to the current senator that is from the PDP?”
Yari, Zamfara’s immediate past governor, is plotting to become the national chairman of the APC, and has been at daggers-drawn with Matawalle, who became an unexpected beneficiary of the APC crisis in the 2019 primaries in the state.
A PDP source said the party was in possession of an intelligence report that the Zamfara governor had gone as far as seeking the opinions of some top judicial officers who had told him that leaving the PDP could cost him the seat, based on the Supreme Court’s judgment of 2019.
