Ondo residents set commercial bank ablaze over communal disputes

A pro-Muhammadu Buhari government activist who put up a vicious opposition against the #EndSARS campaign, Kenechukwu Okeke, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified attackers in Anambra State.

Okeke was said to have been macheted by some assailants numbering seven.

Kenechukwu was infamous for dragging many celebrities and media outfits, including CNN to court for defaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration during the October 2020 #EndSARS campaign.

According to witnesses, the activist was attacked and killed in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State. His wife, Mrs Blessing Odinakachi Okeke and his daughter witnessed the attack.

Okeke’s wife said, “Kenechukwu Okeke was killed by his tenant.

”The tenant, Chiadiobi, was living in our house, but when he packed out without our knowledge and asked to be given two months of his rent that he left, we told him he should have notified us that he was packing out.

“My husband was not around the day he came but I told him he packed out of the house without our knowledge and should not be given back any money. He threatened to deal with us, saying he would teach my husband a lesson. I called my husband and told him what the boy said and that he should not come to confront him, since they said he was a bad boy.

“My husband later reported the matter to the Department of State Services and to the police, and he was made to write an undertaking, but he was still coming to terrorise us. Sometimes he would come to our house and break open the gate and come in and pick whatever he wanted to pick.

“One day, he came to our house and my husband confronted him, without knowing that he had many boys with him downstairs, and before my husband could do anything, they macheted him, and the fuel we wanted to pour into our generator, they poured it on him and lit him up, and that was how my husband died.

“That day was Sunday and not everyone was around, and the few people around tried to quench the fire and also stop it from burning our house, and later we took him to hospital in Enugu, and that was how he died.”

Mrs Okeke lamented that since after her husband’s death in October, the family had been left alone with the burden of catering to his burial, just as no mention or quest by any organisation to take up his matter has been heard of.

She said what was more heart-rending was that her husband’s killer; Chiadiobi, was still in the neighbourhood, bragging about having dealt with Okeke, while also confronting her husband’s aged mum.

“He even recently confronted my husband’s mother, warning her that he heard that she is taking the matter up, and was warning her to be careful. The boy is still free, going around and without remorse, and we are just left alone to do the arrangements of the burial.

“Up till now, he has not been arrested, even though we took him to police and DSS, and he was made to write an undertaking that he will not disturb us again, but he has finally killed him. I’m not even understanding the police on this matter. I’m confused. The boy is behaving like he is untouchable, and everyone is saying that he is a bad boy and we should be careful. We live in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Tarzan junction.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, told Daily Post the matter had been reported to the police.

Kenechukwu had in November 2020 sued 50 Nigerian celebrities including musicians David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Tiwa Savage, Folarin Falana known more popularly as Falz and Aisha Yesufu for allegedly promoting the #EndSARS protest that swept across the country in October.

Kenechukwu, who had filed a motion on notice at the Federal Capital Territory Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, alleged that the involvement of the celebrities in the protest led to violence across the country, resulting in the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

Others listed as defendants included Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Michael Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy and Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

The list also includes Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo; activist, Deji Adeyanju; Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.