Ondo officials signing documents in Akeredolu's name

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, has claimed that some officials of the Ondo State government are signing documents on behalf of the sick state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajulo made the claim while featuring on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Monday.

He also disclosed that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa cannot take over from Akeredolu because power has not been transferred to him constitutionally.

Ajulo said this has paved the way for cabals to hijack governance in the state.

According to Ajulo: “I have it on good authority as a lawyer. Some of the commissioners, about five of them, sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approval.

“Going through the approval compared to what the governor had approved when he was hail and hearty, there are notable disparities in them.

“The Police and Administration of Justice Act have made it clear that there can be private investigators who have been contacted because of the issue, and their results are so damning. In fact, EFCC needs to visit Ondo State to ask some questions.

“The purported signature is not from the governor. It is so apparent.”