Ondo guber: PDP holds primary Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has scheduled its Ondo State Governorship primary for Thursday.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has set up a seven-member Governorship Primary Election Committee to be chaired by Sen. Ewhrudjakpo Oborawhartevwo.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “The NWC of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of our Party, has appointed the following underlisted members of our Party to serve on the Ondo State Governorship Primary Electoral Committee;

“…to conduct the Governorship Primary Election for the purpose of nominating the Candidate of our great Party for the upcoming Governorship Election in Ondo State.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold as follows: Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Venue: International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, Akure, Ondo State.

“The members of the Committee are; H.E. Sen. Ewhrudjakpo Oborawhartevwo – Chairman, Hon. Oluwole Busayo Oke, Member, Rt. Hon. Muktar Ahmed-Member, Haj. Hassana Diko-Member, Barr. John Mathew-Member, Hon. Nnena Ikondon -Member and Hon. Dare Adeleke -Secretary.”

