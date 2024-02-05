The Ondo State Government has earmarked over N1.3 billion to spend on fuel for generators and motor vehicles and the sum of N743 million on refreshments and meals in 2024, SaharaReporters has gathered.

This is in the approved 2024 budget of the state, revealing that the approved budget sum for motor vehicle fuel cost is N379,032,200.00 and the sum of N970,154,937.50 is slated for Plant/Generator Fuel Cost.

The government also plans to spend N743,495,505.70 on ‘Refreshment & Meals’.

Other notable budgetary provisions include N1,543,300,476.00 (N1.54 billion) for welfare packages, while the sum of N2,088,800,000.00 (N2.09 billion) was budgeted for Conflict/Dispute Management by the state government.

SaharaReporters broke the news about the death of the immediate past governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, in December 2023.

His deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was subsequently sworn in as the substantive governor of the state.

The budget was approved and signed into law by Aiyedatiwa, on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Aiyedatiwa (then an acting governor) presented a N384.5 billion budget to the Assembly. However, the House passed a N395.257 billion budget.

SaharaReporters reported how the new governor submitted six names to the state house of assembly for confirmation as commissioners last Friday.