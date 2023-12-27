Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Ondo Gov Akeredolu reportedly dead

Ondo Gov Akeredolu reportedly dead

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is dead.

He reportedly died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 67.

It was learnt that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” a reliable source told Vanguard.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

Recall that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Recently, he went on another medical leave after being directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

