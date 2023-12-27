Ondo Gov Akeredolu reportedly dead

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is dead.
He reportedly died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 67.
It was learnt that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.
“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” a reliable source told Vanguard.
“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”
Recall that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.
Recently, he went on another medical leave after being directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
RIP
So sad to hear about this unfortunate incident even though death is inevitable for every human being.
Every soul shall taste death, the rich the poor will all eventually die, those who have $9b in their account and those who have just N9 in their account.
Too bad. May God console the people of Ondo State
We will all die one day.
So bad!!!! A courageous and dedicated governor
Rest well , I pity some greedy Nigeria politicians that have not finished 2023 but bragging against 2027, 2028, 2029 ….. ,Forgotten that death is inevitable , the owner of life can take in anytime
He’ll be remembered as a brave man.