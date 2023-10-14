Ondo Assembly suspends impeachment process against Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly said it had halted the impeachment proceedings against the state Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The House said it took the decision during its plenary session on Thursday following the refusal of the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to set up a panel to probe the embattled deputy governor.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Olatunji Oshati, who stated this on Friday, said the House would abide by the order of the court, hence the suspension of the proceedings on the impeachment.

He said, “We have considered the letter which is everywhere in the public domain and we are halting the impeachment process until the order of the Federal High Court is vacated.

“It is not about being arrogant with power, it is about holding public officers accountable. It also shows that the process of impeachment transcends the monopoly of the legislature as we can see that the judiciary has stalled it. This is to show that it is not a witch-hunt, it is about carrying out our oversight functions.”

The CJ had communicated to the Assembly on Wednesday informing it of his inability to set up the panel. The CJ was said to have cited a subsisting court’s ex parte order restraining him from carrying out the directive of the Assembly.

A source in the Assembly, who confirmed the development said, “The CJ has reached out to Mr Speaker that he cannot set up a seven-member panel to probe the deputy governor as directed by the House, claiming that his hands are tied by the ex parte order issued by Justice Emeka Nwite, stopping the impeachment process.”