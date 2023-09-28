The Ondo State House of Assembly has slammed the embattled deputy governor, Mr Lucky Orimison Aiyedatiwa with 14 allegations of misconduct.

The letter of notice of allegation of gross misconduct against the deputy governor was dated September 20, 2023. The notice which was served and received by the office of the deputy governor on September 25, 2023, was obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

In the notice, the lawmakers accused the deputy governor of “gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down Ondo State Government, financial recklessness and publications in print media by your media aides maligning the credibility of the Governor among others”.

The letter addressed to the deputy governor and signed by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, stated that at the House plenary sitting on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, “a notice of allegation of gross misconduct against your Excellency duly signed by Eleven (11) Honourable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly was considered on the floor of the House”.

The lawmakers said pursuant to the provision of Section 188 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the House resolved that “your Excellency should be availed with a copy of the Notice for you to respond to the allegations contained therein”.

They accused the governor of releasing statements and doing interviews where false allegations were made against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who recently returned to the country after three months of medical leave.

Among other allegations, they also accused the deputy governor of assaulting his wife, Oluwaseun on June 4, 2023 and embezzling some funds.

Titled: “Notice Of Allegation Of Gross Misconduct Against Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor, Ondo State,” the house listed the 14 allegations as follows:

“Allegation Number One: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State engaged in press releases and interviews with some Media outlets wherein false allegations were levied against the Governor about his health which amounts to an act of gross misconduct under the provision of the constitution.

“Allegation Number Two: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, being holder of the office of Deputy Governor engaged in political conduct designed to undermine the office of the Governor by causing political disaffection and deliberately working at cross purpose with the Governor and the Government by openly canvassing for the impeachment of the Governor following his medical vacation which amounts to an act of gross misconduct under the provisions of the Constitution.

“Allegation Number Three: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Alyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor engaged in political conduct designed to undermine the office of the Governor by causing a division among the Executive Council of the State with a view to impeaching the Governor during Mr. Governor’s vacation which amounts to an act of misconduct under the provisions of the Constitution.

“Allegation Number Four: That Honourable Lucky Onmisan Aiyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State acted in contravention of his Oath of office and abuse the Code of Conduct for public officers by engaging in other businesses thereby bringing the office of the Deputy Governor into disrepute.

“Allegation Number Five: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Alyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State at various dates collected various sums of money for the purpose of travelling as follows: June, 2023 (N4,685,000.00) and July, 2023 (N3,006,000.00) when in actual fact, the said Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa did not travel on the said specified dates or did not travel at all, thereby unlawfully enriching himself and/or causing loss to the State Government.

“Allegation Number Six: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State purportedly spent the sum of Five Million, Four Hundred and Four Thousand, Four Hundred naira (N5,404,400.00) only to purchase tyres and batteries for the Deputy Governor’s convoy vehicles on 19th January, 2023. This amount is supremely outrageous and amount to waste of government funds. The Deputy Governor used his position to enrich himself through unreasonable release of fund for his personal use. This amounts to an abuse of office and gross misconduct under the provision of the constitution.

“Allegation Number Seven: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Alyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State deceitfully and falsefully purchased automatic transmission box of Lexus (armoured) SUV Staff car being the Acting Governor for the sum of Ten Million, Five Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand, Five Hundred and sixty naira (N10,548,560.00) only which was collected at various dates as follows June 2023, a sum (N4,251,060.00) was released and on 14 August, 2023 another sum of (N6,297,500.00) was released for the same purpose. It is in doubt if the vehicle was repaired and placed on the road. This act amounts to corrupt practices and gross misconduct.

“Allegation Number Eight: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State collected the sum of Two Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-five Thousand Naira (N2,695,000.00) only for the purpose of travelling to Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas respectively between the 10-14 February, 2023, thereby unlawfully enriching himself and causing loss to the State Government.

“Allegation Number Nine: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedativa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State on or about the 4th of June, 2023 assaulted and influenced bodily harm on your spouse Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa contrary to section 20(1) of the Violence against persons (prohibition) Law of Ondo State, 2020 which amount to gross misconduct.

“Allegation Number Ten: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State misappropriated or cause to be misappropriated the sum Five Hundred Million (N500,000,000.00) being the fund meant for the Local Government administration of Ondo State which by reason of your office you superintended over amounting to gross misconduct.

“Allegation Number Eleven: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Alycdatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State concerted with Mr. Akin Sowore, the then Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and collected or cause to be collected various amount of monies as gratification from persons applying to be traditional rulers totalling the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Millon Naira (N250,000,000.00) only for your own use, thereby enriching yourself contrary to the public officers Law of Ondo State, which amount to gross misconduct under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and relevant Laws.

“Allegation Number Twelve: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Ayodatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State misappropriated the sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000.00) which was approved by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON, meant for the State Emergency Management Agency Vide vote head 011100800100 Sub-head 05060002010101 dated, 2nd March, 2022 which amount to an act of gross misconduct under the provision of the constitution.

“Allegation Number Thirteen: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State misappropriated the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N150,000,000.00) meant for the State Emergency Management Agency vide sub-head 060001110102 dated 2 March, 2022 which amount to an act of gross misconduct under provision of constitution.

“Allegation Number Fourteen: That Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, being the holder of the office of Deputy Governor of Ondo State flagrantly approved the sum of One Hundred Million (N100,000,000.00) as capital vote of the State Emergency Management Agency vide Head 011100800100, Sub-Head 060001110102 without due process which fund you misappropriated and applied for your personal use contrary to extant Public Service Rules, which amount to gross misconduct under the provision of constitution,” the allegations read.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the State Assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct.