The Ondo State House of Assembly has called on the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to comply with the resolution reached with President Bola Tinubu and write an undated resignation letter.

SaharaReporters reported on November 25, 2023, how President Bola Tinubu simply imposed ailing Governor Akeredolu on Ondo State despite meeting with stakeholders, Lawmakers.

It was reported that during the meeting held with Ondo State lawmakers, deputy governor and elders on Friday in the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, over the current political crisis in the state, President Tinubu asked all the warring parties to “maintain the status quo.”

Insiders at the meeting had told SaharaReporters that the president gave no clear solution to the current vacuum in governance experienced in Ondo State, as he “simply imposed ailing Rotimi Akeredolu” on the attendants of the meeting as the governor of the state.

However, the State Speaker, Hon Olamide Oladiji, while reading the content of the agreements reached with the President and all the stakeholders during the plenary session on Tuesday, warned all the parties against violating the resolutions.

Oladiji, said that the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was asked to write an undated resignation letter and submit it to the President as part of the resolutions reached at the meeting.

According to him, President Tinubu appointed him (Speaker), the Secretary of the Ondo State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu, and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ade Adetimehin, to monitor compliance with the resolutions.

Reading the resolutions, Oladiji said, “For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolutions reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the leadership of our great part, that all parties shall embrace peace, that status quo be maintained by all parties, that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties.

“That there will be no dissolution of the State Executive Council, that an undated letter of resignation must be written and signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the President, that the party leadership and structures remained intact, that the House of Assembly leadership remained intact and that Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as deputy governor.”

The speaker noted that the lawmakers were acting based on the mandate given to them by their constituents.

“We, as elected representatives of the people, have only acted within the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents. We have demonstrated courage when the occasion demanded it. We asked questions when there was cause for us, to do,” the Speaker stated.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the said resolutions, 51 members of the Interim Caretaker Committee for the 18 local government areas of the state as well as the Local Council Development Areas, who had been screened by the Assembly, were approved, following the request of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the plenary.