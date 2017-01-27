Ondo Assembly impeach Speaker, deputy

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Princess Jumoke Akindele, was impeached by the lawmakers on Friday.

Akindele, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, is representing Okitipupa in the Assembly.

A lawmaker representing Ilaje 1 State Constituency, Hon. Coker Malachi, has been elected the new Speaker of the House.

The House also impeached its Deputy Speaker, Fatai Olotu from Akoko division in the Northern District, and elected another person to replace him.

The plot was reportedly hatched outside the Assembly premises and at odd time.

The Nation gathered that the Assembly had been in crisis since March last year when Akindele and Olotu were first impeached

They were impeached by 18 out of the 26 members of the House for alleged highhandedness but the intervention of Governor Olusegun Mimiko helped in reversing the impeachment.