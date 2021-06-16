Ondo 2020: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s victory

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State and its candidate in the October 2020 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, have vowed to challenge the Court of Appeal decision at the Supreme Court.

Spokesman of the Ondo PDP, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, said the Supreme would help to conclude the judgment.

According to the statement: “In concluding her lead judgement, Hon. Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua said the Appeal was partially dismissed and partially allowed. To the ordinary man in the street, the judgement was “inconclusive”.

“The kernel of the Eyitayo Jegede/PDP petition was whether or not a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) should be allowed to stay. Whether or not Mai Mala Buni, as a sitting Governor of Yobe State can double as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, to sign the Nomination of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN for the Governorship election.

eal.

“We are still studying the details of the judgement, by virtue of the fact that it was delivered via Zoom. But we have sufficient grounds to appeal the decision of the Court. We are confident the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the land will do justice.”

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement he personally signed, said the judgment afforded opportunity for Jegede to join him in the greater task of taking the state to loftier and higher heights.

“Understandably, many had waited in animated breaths for the outcome of this case which commenced from the lower Tribunal to this extent. This is a permissible venture in clearly inoffensive exercise of the rights of litigants. No grudges against any in this regard.

“All have seen the scholarly industry infused into this judicial exercise by the most venerable Honourable Appeal Court of eminent Jurists. The issues examined and conclusions reached have further enriched our Nation’s Jurisprudence, no doubt.

“The responsibility of leadership such as that reposed in me is tasking and can only be of immense benefit to all if we set aside politics for the common goal.

“This collective, bi-partisan effort and approach is more desirable now, than anyone can imagine. We have all won together, and together must we develop our dear State.”