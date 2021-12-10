breaking
Omicron: FG may review BASA with United Kingdom over inclusion of Nigeria on red list
There are strong indications that Nigeria may be prompted to review the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with the United Kingdom if it continues to put the country on red list.
Last Saturday the British High Commission, Abuja issued a statement where it confirmed that it had put Nigeria on red list due to Omicron variant of COVID-19, as some Nigerians who returned to the UK were identified to have the variant after undergoing tests.
Being in the red list means that only UK and Irish citizens and residents would be allowed to enter the UK, while others travelling from Nigeria would not be allowed, except on transit at the airside of the airport.
It was gathered that the UK might remove Nigeria from the red list after reviewing its decision on December 20, 2021, but if it retains Nigeria in the list, the federal government might be provoked to review the BASA agreement between the two countries.
Currently no Nigerian owned airline operates to the United Kingdom, but British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways from the UK operate to Nigeria.
Speaking on the matter, the Former acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Benedict Adeyileka, told a national newspaper that Nigeria should reciprocate in a way that it does not affect its citizens.
Adeyileka said Nigeria does not have Nigerian airlines that currently operate to the UK, so if Nigeria stops UK carriers it means the airfares by other international airlines will become outrageous.
“We can reciprocate in a way that it will not hurt Nigerian travellers. If we stop British airlines from coming to Nigeria, airfares by other airlines will become too high. They will rip-off Nigerians. Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Qatar, Emirates and others will increase their fares and Nigerians will pay.
“This is why the Nigerian government should help our indigenous airlines to be allowed to operate to these international destinations. It is not just designating them but using diplomatic channels to ensure that they are allowed to operate to international destinations,” Adeyileka said.
He also suggested that if Nigeria wants to reciprocate it could ban travellers from the UK and Canada who do not have Nigerian citizenship by insisting that Nigerians with Nigerian passports, including expired ones should be allowed to enter the country.
“We can stop British and Canadian citizens who come to Nigeria to do business but we cannot stop Nigerians with dual citizenship, otherwise your policy will hurt Nigerians.
The UK – Nigeria BASA was signed in 1988, and has been amended by Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) that contain the following provisions: first, on the designation provision, the agreement allows each country to designate up to three airlines; on the UK side, currently there are BA, BMI and Virgin, while for the Nigeria side, the current designate includes Arik Air, Air Nigeria and KaboAirline (a designation exists for Bellview, but this airline has long ceased operations).
Secondly, on traffic rights, the agreement allowed the UK airlines to operate scheduled services on the following routes: points in UK – (intermediate points) Abidjan, Accra – Kano, Lagos and Abuja – (points beyond) Abidjan, Accra, Douala, Harare, Lusaka and Libreville. Nigerian designated airlines have the following routes available to them: points in Nigeria – (intermediate points) Rome, Paris, Zurich, Frankfurt – London and Manchester – (points beyond) Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Moscow.
The Nigerian airlines in the agreement that ought to reciprocate the British carriers that operate to Nigeria do not have the capacity to do so and except Arik Air, which successfully operated the rout until it was stopped in 2017 by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) when the airline went under receivership, none of the other airlines operated to UK from Nigeria.
But Medview Airline operated Lagos-London for few months until it was stopped by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Major industry operator who wish to remain anonymous, told THISDAY that what Nigeria needs is to be more transparent in the enforcement of its COVID-19 protocol, to ensure that it strictly follows the rules and has proper documentation of deaths from the virus, number of people vaccinated, investigate those alleged to be issuing fake certificates and deal ruthlessly with them.
An operator who do not want his name in print said Nigeria should also ensure that there is efficient facility that meet international standard for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines and also ensure effective distribution.
On reviewing the BASA agreement, he said that it would not be wise to stop British carriers from coming to Nigeria because it would make travel difficult for Nigerians, noting also that for Nigerian airlines to seize the opportunity offered by the BASA agreement, it ought to meet British and European safety standards.
“What we need to do is to be honest with ourselves. We are aware that Nigerians are flouting the COVID-19 protocols, churches have started and other activities that bring people together are going on. We hope UK will lift Nigeria from the list on December 20, but we should also assure them that we are doing the right thing,” the source said.
Masari lifts ban on network shutdown in 10 of 17 LGA’s in Katsina
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has sent a written application to the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) requesting it to restore telephone services in ten of the 17 Local Government Areas affected by the ban, which was instituted about four months ago.
The Director General, Media to the State Governor, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, disclosed this in a press statement on Friday.
Labaran identified the ten local government areas where the ban has been lifted to include: Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume, Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.
However, he said telecom services remain banned in the following seven local governments: Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia.
According to Labaran, the state government, “decided to suspend the ban in the ten local governments as a result of the return to near normalcy, even as efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the state.”
Recently, the Commissioner of Police and Chairman of the Implementation and Enforcement Committee on Security Challenges in the state, CP. Sanusi Buba, in a statement made available by the spokesman of the command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said the government has soft pedalled on the ban on sales of small ruminants such as goats and sheep in markets across the State.
Precisely, on the 31st of August, 2021, Governor Masari, considering the rising security challenges in the state, signed into law, a ‘Security Challenge Containment Order’ to address the menace
IPOB threatens lockdown of Southeast over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, said that the plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly visit Ebonyi State will be resisted by youths of the South East geopolitical zone, unless the national leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the DSS detention.
IPOB expressed regrets that their leader, Kanu who according to them, did not commit any crime to warrant being detained at the DSS, vowing that President Buhari will meet empty streets during his visit to Ebonyi State.
The group made this known in a statement signed by Emma Powerful and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, adding that youths of the South East zone will resist any of such visit.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the planned secret visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.
“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU is still in DSS custody. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.
“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventures to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.
“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.
“Biafrans will sit at home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown,” the group stated.
WhatsApp launches campaign to tackle false news in Nigeria
META-owned platform, WhatsApp, has announced the launch of #YouSaid, a campaign to educate people on how to verify information they come across before passing it on, to help reduce the spread of false news in Nigeria.
The campaign offers tips for WhatsApp users to spot false news and take responsibility in minimising its spread by encouraging people to think carefully and check authoritative sources before deciding to share any information with their friends and family.
WhatsApp Public Policy Lead, Akua Gyekye, commenting on the initiative, said: “At WhatsApp, all personal messages are protected with end-to-end encryption because the safety and security of our users and their messages is important to us.
“While we remain committed to creating a safe space for our users to communicate privately, we encourage everyone to verify any information they receive and confirm whether it is true or false before sharing it with other people.
“Regardless of the person you received the information from, as soon as you share any information, it becomes something people think #YouSaid. Our hope is that this campaign will open up a conversation on the importance of verifying information and thinking carefully about what people read, trust and choose to share.”
The social media platform urged people to look out for messages that look different. “If you receive messages that have such things like misspelled words, wrong dates, awkward layouts, unrelated pictures and web addresses (URLs), it’s a sign that the information could be false,” it stated.
It also urged people to read messages objectively. It appealed: “Don’t let what you think you know get in the way of your judgment. Review the facts yourself before sharing information. Stories that seem hard to believe are often untrue.”
