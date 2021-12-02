breaking
Omicron: AU kicks against travel ban on African countries
Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has said the travel ban on southern African countries due to COVID-19 Omicron variant is a form of stigmatisation against Africa.
Mahamat said this while reacting to the travel ban on the Southern Africa countries at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, NAN reports.
Mahamat described the travel ban as stigmatisation which could not be justified scientifically or on the grounds of reason logically.
The Chairperson, who addressed journalists in the company of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said both multilateral organisations had condemned the unfair measures.
“They are condemning a country (South Africa) for having been transparent because its experts have worked tirelessly to inform the international community of the emergence of new variants.
“It hasn’t been scientifically proven that these types of measures are able to deal with this type of issue. It’s clearly, as you say, an expression rather of a form of injustice.
“I think that now I’ll take up the terms used by the Secretary-General. It’s immoral to condemn Africa in that way.
“We are a world, a global world and we’re face… and when facing an enemy like the virus, like COVID-19, humankind as a whole must go hand in hand to fight the virus because a man’s life is man’s life,’’ the Chairperson said.
According to him, with vaccines, with treatment, with debt service, with our will to allow African states to recover following the pandemic or during it, we saw the same type of treatment.
Mahamat said, “As I was saying to the Secretary-General, we need to be collectively outraged as leaders in the African Union and as the United Nations.
“Our message to the world as a whole is that we need to keep a cool head. We need to follow the well-being of humankind as a whole.
“We need to genuinely demonstrate greater solidarity and justice.
“That’s the very least we can ask for, namely from our leaders, our political and social leaders,’’ he said.
#EndSARS Report: FG backs Lagos White Paper
The Federal Government has thrown its weight behind the Lagos State government’s White Paper on the report of the judicial panel set up to probe cases of police brutality and shooting at the Lekki tollgate, promising to take further actions.
It also said there would be no solution to the trial of leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
The Lagos State government, on Tuesday, rejected key recommendations of the panel’s report especially the one that bordered on shootings at Lekki Tollgate by security agents.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, who spoke on Channels Television as regards the White Paper, said: “It all depends on the perspective you look at it and the prevailing laws that are in contexts. When you talk about laws that are exclusively applicable to the federation and context of the actual situation, it is not out of place to arrive at a conclusion. What you make out of it is a function of the applicable laws. What I am saying is not a general statement but about the factual situation of applicability and enforceability.”
On whether panels have the right to investigate the Army or the Police, he said: “Investigation on its right is all-inclusive. There are, however, limits in terms of applicable laws. You cannot, for example, out rule the possibility of an investigation with regards to the personnel or institutions involved. If the allegation is about a breach or infraction of state law by a police officer or military personnel, it goes to reason that you cannot overrule the possibility of investigation taking into consideration the undertones of the laws of the state. But if what is in the contest is a federal law, and by which a state does not have power or jurisdiction, it should accord to common sense and the law that it is only indeed a federal establishment that can conduct wholehearted investigations into such matters.
“So if what is in the contest is the violation of law applicable in the state, and a breach is being viewed with the purpose of ascertaining liability, certainly it is within the powers of the state to investigate. But when what is in the contest is a federal law, and then it is clear the state cannot look into it.
“It is true that the EndSARS generated a lot of interest. What we must take into consideration here is that along the line, there were issues of hate speeches by the youths and other actors even the imposition of dramatic scenes. There was a need for a comprehensive investigation and this was why states set up panels which have finally resulted in the reports we have now. One key important thing for consideration is that many possibilities cannot be ruled out inclusive of fake news, hate speeches, impositions and drama scenes.”
When asked whether the events of October 20, 2020, were real, Malami said: “It has been established beyond doubt that some of the things that were alleged to have happened, did not happen. On October 21, 2020, the BBC in a documentary had, in fact, insinuated that possibility.”
On whether anybody was killed during the protest, he said: “I can’t be preemptive when in fact you have a commissioned inquiry set up to ascertain that. I am not in a position to draw a conclusion but I can assure you that we will get the facts on the ground. It is not about who is involved but what the facts are. My position as the chief law officer is to proffer solution based on facts on the ground.”
On the recommendation by the Lagos EndSARS panel that the military should not be drafted to scenes of civil unrest, Malami said the government would further interrogate the matter to know whether the prevailing situation then warranted the involvement of the military.”
No political solution to Nnamdi Kanu
Also speaking on the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, he said: “One thing I can tell you is that the issue of pardon, out of court settlement or associated settlement is on the table.”
Emirates resumes flight services to Nigeria
United Arab Emirates carrier – Emirates – said on Thursday that it will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from December 5, 2021.
The airline said it will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai – a popular holiday and business destination.
The new move, it was learnt, is a sequel to the resolution of its row with Nigeria on suspension of flights.
In a statement, the carrier said throughout the pandemic it has been updating passengers with industry-leading health and safety measures at every point of the travel journey as well as helping communities reconnect faster in facilitating economic recovery.
The airline said it also been working hard to provide up to date, comprehensive travel information to passengers as well as speeding up processes on the ground through digital verification for Covid-19 via the IATA Travel Pass, as well as touchless check-in and biometrics processing.
The carrier said Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.
CBN frowns at commercial banks over e-Naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has frowned at commercial banks in Nigeria for not doing much to educate the citizens about the recently launched e-Naira platform.
Officials of the CBN who were in Kaduna on Wednesday to lecture youth corps members, hundreds of students from tertiary institutions across the state and other members of the public on “onboarding of stakeholders on the e-Naira platform, has explained the operational benefits of the electronic currency.
Head, Finance Department of the CBN, Aminu Muhammad, an Assistant Director, said financial institutions that are under the purview of the CBN are supposed to play critical roles in growing the economy.
Speaking at the CBN Fair which was held in Kaduna and also featured real time the Kano version of the Fair simultaneously, Muhammad said the commercial banks were not effective on issues relating to the e-Naira.
According to him, “They are lagging behind and that is why the CBN is coming in to intervene. For example, the information asymmetry like what we saw when they were talking about the e-Naira in Kano. Kaduna people had that awareness, earlier unlike in Kano, which is because of information asymmetry.”
He lamented that, “All the banks knew about e-Naira but members of the public do not know. Some people probably might be hearing it for the first time. There is imbalance of information as regards the e-Naira, and that is why the CBN has come out to sensitize the public, give people the opportunity to come in so as to block that information asymmetry.”
