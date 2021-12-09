Omicron: Airline, tour operators lament losses as S’Arabia bans flights from Nigeria

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has barred all flights from Nigeria effectively ending all hopes for those planning to attend the lesser hajj.

The Saudi Arabia authority was the latest country to slam its doors against Nigeria over the outbreak of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

An official statement issued by Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) directed to all airports and private aviation operators in the Kingdom ordered suspension of all flight coming “directly or indirectly” from Nigeria.

Incidentally, Saudi came with the restriction order barely seven days after the country recorded her index case of Omicron from a passenger returning from North Africa into the country.

The statement said: “The Kingdom is suspending all incoming flights and entry for non-nationals coming directly or indirectly from Nigeria, except those who have spent a period of not less than 14 days in another country from which they are allowed to come.

“Home quarantine will be applied for a period of five days to Saudi citizens coming from the mentioned country, provided PCR examination on the first day and the fifth day, regardless of immunisation status, turns negative.

“Failure to comply with the circular issued by GACA is an explicit violation of government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.”

A source from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), who confirmed the suspension of passengers coming into the Kingdom from Nigeria, said NAHCON is still expecting official communication from Saudi authority regarding the new travel restriction. The Commission, however, insisted that the measure would not hamper its preparation for 2022 Hajj.

Meanwhile, the suspension of passengers into Saudi Arabia will hamper thousands of Nigerians who have already made preparations, including payment, to perform lesser Hajj.

A source from Azman Airline revealed that over 400 passengers who are set to depart Nigeria on Sunday for lesser Hajj would be left stranded by the restriction order.

The source said local airline may be compelled to refund over N160 million air ticket fare to passengers whose journey to the holy land has been abruptly aborted.

“The sudden notice will cause the airline a lot of economic loss. While our flight scheduled to depart on Sunday has been aborted, we have similar number of passengers returning home from Saudi.

“While the airline is restricted from taking passengers, it is allowed to come with empty large body aircraft to ferry our passengers back to Nigeria. This will cost about N30 million to fuel the aircraft. It is really a huge loss,” he lamented.

Vice President, National Travel Agency of Nigeria (NATAN), Northern zone, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Ibrahim, noted over 600 members of the association would suffer huge losses to the Kingdom’s action.

He said the order came when the association with over 400 subscribers in Kano State alone, have invested huge amount on passengers’ airlines, visa and accommodation ahead of the lesser Hajj at the holy land.

Though Abdulrazaq regretted that the action is coming when members were just recovering from major economic crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which saw the cancellation of Hajj, he hoped the suspension would not last longer than necessary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month performed the Umrah (lesser Hajj) at Makkah, Saudi Arabia, while on a trip to the country for the Future Investment Initiative Summit.

Recall that earlier in the year (June), Saudi Arabia had cancelled hajj for all foreign pilgrims. NAHCON had decribed it then as an act of God.

A statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, had said no matter how painful the cancellation was, the commission respects the decision of Saudi Arabia and have accepted it as Allah’s divine design.