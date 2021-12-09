NEWS
Omicron: Airline, tour operators lament losses as S’Arabia bans flights from Nigeria
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has barred all flights from Nigeria effectively ending all hopes for those planning to attend the lesser hajj.
The Saudi Arabia authority was the latest country to slam its doors against Nigeria over the outbreak of Omicron variant of COVID-19.
An official statement issued by Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) directed to all airports and private aviation operators in the Kingdom ordered suspension of all flight coming “directly or indirectly” from Nigeria.
Incidentally, Saudi came with the restriction order barely seven days after the country recorded her index case of Omicron from a passenger returning from North Africa into the country.
The statement said: “The Kingdom is suspending all incoming flights and entry for non-nationals coming directly or indirectly from Nigeria, except those who have spent a period of not less than 14 days in another country from which they are allowed to come.
“Home quarantine will be applied for a period of five days to Saudi citizens coming from the mentioned country, provided PCR examination on the first day and the fifth day, regardless of immunisation status, turns negative.
“Failure to comply with the circular issued by GACA is an explicit violation of government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.”
A source from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), who confirmed the suspension of passengers coming into the Kingdom from Nigeria, said NAHCON is still expecting official communication from Saudi authority regarding the new travel restriction. The Commission, however, insisted that the measure would not hamper its preparation for 2022 Hajj.
Meanwhile, the suspension of passengers into Saudi Arabia will hamper thousands of Nigerians who have already made preparations, including payment, to perform lesser Hajj.
A source from Azman Airline revealed that over 400 passengers who are set to depart Nigeria on Sunday for lesser Hajj would be left stranded by the restriction order.
The source said local airline may be compelled to refund over N160 million air ticket fare to passengers whose journey to the holy land has been abruptly aborted.
“The sudden notice will cause the airline a lot of economic loss. While our flight scheduled to depart on Sunday has been aborted, we have similar number of passengers returning home from Saudi.
“While the airline is restricted from taking passengers, it is allowed to come with empty large body aircraft to ferry our passengers back to Nigeria. This will cost about N30 million to fuel the aircraft. It is really a huge loss,” he lamented.
Vice President, National Travel Agency of Nigeria (NATAN), Northern zone, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Ibrahim, noted over 600 members of the association would suffer huge losses to the Kingdom’s action.
He said the order came when the association with over 400 subscribers in Kano State alone, have invested huge amount on passengers’ airlines, visa and accommodation ahead of the lesser Hajj at the holy land.
Though Abdulrazaq regretted that the action is coming when members were just recovering from major economic crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which saw the cancellation of Hajj, he hoped the suspension would not last longer than necessary.
President Muhammadu Buhari had last month performed the Umrah (lesser Hajj) at Makkah, Saudi Arabia, while on a trip to the country for the Future Investment Initiative Summit.
Recall that earlier in the year (June), Saudi Arabia had cancelled hajj for all foreign pilgrims. NAHCON had decribed it then as an act of God.
A statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, had said no matter how painful the cancellation was, the commission respects the decision of Saudi Arabia and have accepted it as Allah’s divine design.
NEWS
Buhari rejects Electoral Bill
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the Electoral Amendment Bill over the removal of indirect primaries from the document.
The President has therefore returned it to the National Assembly.
A senator whospoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the Bill was returned to the Senate and the House of Representatives in a letter addressed to the two principal officers.
The source said the president cited high cost of conducting direct primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which according to him, hovers around N500 billion.
He said the president met with INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud, who briefed him on the dangers the law would pose to the conduct of elections in the coming months.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are expected to read the content of the president’s letter next week, when the two chambers reconvene.
For over two weeks, governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been mounting pressure on President Buhari not to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill into law until contentious areas are resolved.
Many of the governors, who are at loggerheads with senators and members of the House of Representatives from their various states, had insisted that the National Assembly must yank off indirect primaries from the Electoral Act.
Two weeks ago, APC governors, represented by the caretaker committee chairman of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, met with President Buhari. Others present during at the meeting were Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa states respectively.
Though the governors did not speak on the ongoing controversy trailing the removal of indirect primaries from the Electoral Act by members of the National Assembly, sources in the APC said the issue featured prominently during the meeting.
NEWS
I won’t resign over frequent jail breaks- Aregbesola
Minister of Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he would not resign despite recurring incidents of jail breaks across the country in the past one year.
Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Aregbesola, whose ministry oversees the correctional centres, said the calls for his resignation were uncalled for and unnecessary.
“I still don’t see any need for that because it’s not for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful. No.”
Aregbesola, however, assured that government would step up security around correctional centres in view of the jailbreaks in Owerri, Oyo, Kabba and Jos in the last few months.
There was jailbreaks in Imo, Kogi, Oyo and Jos and Jos in April, September, October and November respectively.
“As painful as those attacks were very painful, nobody will really want the end of justice to be so vulnerable.
“The custodial facilities are the final end of justice administration. So, morally, the state owes itself the responsibility of safe custody that must not be violated
“On that account alone, we must appreciate the enormity of any successful attack on custodial facilities and I so do.
“But I want us to put this thing in the context of our security situation. When our best does not suffice, it’s no longer a question of your inability to make preparation or failure for preparation or preparedness.
“It’s just that at that instance, you just couldn’t hold the defence and several factors are responsible.
“What I can assure Nigerians is this…Yes, as contextual as these attacks and the successes such criminals are having, we are upping our game and we will not allow, we will prevent any such opportunistic attack and even make it impossible. And that is what the state must do.
“We are working with all arms of government particularly the security to make our custodial facilities impregnable.
“We will not rest until that is achieved. That’s the assurance I want to give Nigerians.”
NEWS
Buhari congratulates new German Chancellor, appreciates outgoing Merkel
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on his assumption of office on Wednesday, after a successful election, bringing with him years of experience of leadership.
Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘President Buhari congratulates German Chancellor Olaf Schools, appreciates Angela Merkel for outstanding leadership’.
According to Adesina, “President Buhari congratulates former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for sixteen years of providing strong and visionary leadership in her country, appreciating her warm disposition to Africa, and Africans, and paving the way for many development projects on the continent.
“The President believes Merkel’s penchant for deepening democratic values and good governance, exemplified in the growing relations between Nigeria and Germany remains one of her legacies to Africa, and her historic position on immigration will always be remembered.”
Buhari said he looks forward to working with the new German Chancellor.
