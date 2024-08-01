The 26-year-old qualified for the Olympics in April after winning sponsorship from the Olympic Refugee Federation at an event in Milan. She has since trained with Team GB ahead of the competition, and Ngamba has not hesitated to thank those who have put their faith in her along the way.

She concluded: “If it wasn’t for the support I got from the people who saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself…no matter how hard you try, it’s those people who started this for me.

“Having to adapt to a lifestyle here was difficult. Then becoming an adult and needing papers to take the next step, making my case to the Home Office and failing so many times, it’s been very, very hard.”