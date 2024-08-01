



The International Olympic Committee have defended their decision to allow two boxers who previously failed a gender test to compete at the summer Games in Paris. The boxing action on Thursday was clouded by controversy after Algeria's Imane Khelif, disqualified from last year's World Championships as a result of high testosterone levels, beat Angela Carini in just 46 seconds. The Italian took a heavy blow in the opening exchanges before returning to her corner to have her headgear readjusted. But just moments later, she opted to quit, and was tearful as she refused to shake Khelif's hand.

Like Khelif, Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting, who was also disqualified from the New Delhi competition last year, is also permitted to fight and begins her campaign on Friday. And now the IOC have hit back at criticism of their eligibility criteria. “Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination,” they said. “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU). The authority added “the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport,” and said that both athletes had previously competed in Tokyo. “We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024,” they added.

“The two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women’s category, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments.” Referencing the disqualification imposed by the IBA last year, and the “agression” shown towards the fighters, the IOC said: “These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.” Khelif, a former African champion, competed at lightweight level in Japan three years ago. But she was defeated by Ireland’s Kellie Harrington in the quarter-finals.

Since today’s bout, the Algerian Olympic Committee have issued their own statement defending Khelif. It read: “Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics.” Yu-ting meanwhile, lost in the featherweight round of 16 to Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio. Like Khelif, she won world gold in Istanbul two years ago before the ruling in India last year.





