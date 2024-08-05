Monday, August 5, 2024
FOOTBALL

Olympics 2024: Lyles Wins Men's 100m Gold; Mixed Day For Indian Athletes

By Online Editor
0
Olympics 2024: Lyles Wins Men's 100m Gold; Mixed Day For Indian Athletes

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim the Men’s 100m gold. Meanwhile,  Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas was handed an one-match ban and he will miss the semifinal clash. Rohidas was shown a straight red card during the quarterfinal against Great Britain, which India won after shootout. Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the gold medal in the tennis men’s singles event. Lakshya Sen lost his badminton men’s singles semifinal against Viktor Axelsen but will take part in the bronze medal match. Coming to boxing, Lovlina Borgohain missed out on a medal. (India’s Day 9 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Here are the Highlights of Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024:



Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Previous article
Erling Haaland Hat Trick Powers Manchester City Over Chelsea 4-2
Next article
Imane Khelif addresses Olympics gender row as family fear for boxer’s safety | Other | Sport
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network