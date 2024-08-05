



Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim the Men’s 100m gold. Meanwhile, Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas was handed an one-match ban and he will miss the semifinal clash. Rohidas was shown a straight red card during the quarterfinal against Great Britain, which India won after shootout. Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the gold medal in the tennis men’s singles event. Lakshya Sen lost his badminton men’s singles semifinal against Viktor Axelsen but will take part in the bronze medal match. Coming to boxing, Lovlina Borgohain missed out on a medal. (India’s Day 9 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Here are the Highlights of Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024:





