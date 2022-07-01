Olympic champion pulls out of Stockholm 100m

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was a late withdrawal from the 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League yesterday , the latest blow to his injury-hit season coming just two weeks out from the world championships.

Meet organisers said Jacobs’ team had made the decision to scratch after the sprinter felt “pain” in training.

“After feeling some pain yesterday during the training session and after being under the supervision of his personal medical staff they have taken the decision not to let him take any risk,” organisers said.

Jacobs’ coach Paolo Camossi later added: “Since yesterday (Wednesday), after training, Marcell has felt discomfort in his buttock (gluteal muscles).

“This morning we assessed the situation, but his body’s giving signs of discomfort.

“Fifteen days away from the worlds, we couldn’t take the risk to run this evening.”

The Italian kicked off the season with world 60m indoor gold in Belgrade, but a thigh injury in mid-May has disrupted track plans ahead of the July 15-24 worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

The 27-year-old, a shock gold winner at the Tokyo Olympics last year, is slowly re-finding some form, winning the Italian 100m title on the weekend, albeit in 10.12 seconds, far from the European record of 9.80sec he set when winning in the Japanese capital.

Jacobs had said Wednesday that he was “doing much better”, adding: “I’m super focused on the world championships, that’s my target, to be in ideal shape for two weeks’ time.”