SPORTS
Olympic champion pulls out of Stockholm 100m
Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was a late withdrawal from the 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League yesterday , the latest blow to his injury-hit season coming just two weeks out from the world championships.
Meet organisers said Jacobs’ team had made the decision to scratch after the sprinter felt “pain” in training.
“After feeling some pain yesterday during the training session and after being under the supervision of his personal medical staff they have taken the decision not to let him take any risk,” organisers said.
Jacobs’ coach Paolo Camossi later added: “Since yesterday (Wednesday), after training, Marcell has felt discomfort in his buttock (gluteal muscles).
“This morning we assessed the situation, but his body’s giving signs of discomfort.
“Fifteen days away from the worlds, we couldn’t take the risk to run this evening.”
The Italian kicked off the season with world 60m indoor gold in Belgrade, but a thigh injury in mid-May has disrupted track plans ahead of the July 15-24 worlds in Eugene, Oregon.
The 27-year-old, a shock gold winner at the Tokyo Olympics last year, is slowly re-finding some form, winning the Italian 100m title on the weekend, albeit in 10.12 seconds, far from the European record of 9.80sec he set when winning in the Japanese capital.
Jacobs had said Wednesday that he was “doing much better”, adding: “I’m super focused on the world championships, that’s my target, to be in ideal shape for two weeks’ time.”
SPORTS
Ex-Eaglets Godwin presents jersey to Buhari in Portugal
In a symbolic show of his love and commitment to sports in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Saviour Godwin, who presented him with his Portuguese club’s jersey in Portugal.
The President who is on an official visit to Portugal alongside Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare met with the Casa Pia rapid forward, in the European nation with chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa present.
The 27-year-old Godwin was the saviour for his side helping them gain promotion to the Portuguese top flight league, as he ended as the highest goal scorer for the season.
As President Muhammadu Buhari continues to show his support to sports, Dare’s unflinching passion for sports development has continued to reposition sports in the country.
Nigeria is yet again signing an MoU on Sports with Portugal, after previously entering into pacts previously with Spain, Turkey, and South Africa.
Nigeria will be benefitting from the blueprint of Portugal while also carving out a unique pathway to forge greater sporting prosperity.
SPORTS
Another Arsenal player leaves Emirates Stadium
Arsenal player, Daniel Ballard has agreed a transfer to Championship side, Sunderland.
The player, whose move to Burnley failed through last season, has also played for Swindon Town and Blackpool on loan.
The Northern Ireland international has not had the opportunity to play a single first team game for the Gunners.
And now his stay at the club is coming to an end as he is set for an imminent move from the north London side
The Athletic reports that Ballard was very close to joining Burnley last week, but a deal could not be agreed.
The likes of former club Blackpool and Sheffield United were interested in the player.
He is now on his way to Sunderland.
Despite never making the cut for Arsenal, Ballard has proved himself on the international stage, already picking up 15 caps for Northern Ireland and scoring two goals.
SPORTS
EPL: Leeds to replace Raphinha with Super Eagles forward
Leeds United are in the race to sign Moses Simon from Nantes, according to RMC.
The Premier League side are competing with another Ligue 1 side Nice for the Super Eagles forward.
With Raphinha in talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, Leeds are already looking for his replacement.
The Elland Road club is holding out for £65m for Raphinha and some of that income will be put back into the team.
Simon, 26, can play all across the frontline. He is right footed, although he played the majority of last season on the left wing.
The winger scored six goals and grabbed eight assists from 30 Ligue 1 games last season.
