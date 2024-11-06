



Imane Khelif, the boxer embroiled in a contentious gender eligibility row, is set to take on media outlets through legal channels after her alleged medical documents appeared in the press, as confirmed by the International Olympic Committee. French media unleashed reports this week alleging that the 25-year-old boasts XY (male) chromosomes. The boxer seized welterweight gold at the Paris Games amid cries of controversy when the International Boxing Association said that Khelif, hailing from Algeria, had been barred from last year’s World Championships for not meeting gender-based eligibility requirements. During her first clash on Parisian soil, Khelif floored Italian opposition Angela Carini, who bowed out just 46 seconds into the match, expressing she “had never felt a punch like this”. Following torrential online vitriol and harassment during the Olympics, Khelif lodged a formal complaint with French law enforcement, and the IOC divulged on Wednesday that she is now countering fresh allegations raised by recent French journalists.

Moreover, the IOC expressed its deep dismay at the torrent of abuse sustained by Khelif post her Olympic stint in Paris. An IOC spokesperson remarked, “We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting. “The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing, or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed.” In a revealing statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) underscored that boxer Khelif has been an active competitor in women’s boxing “for many years”, taking part in events including the previous Games in Tokyo and those sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (IBA). The IBA was indeed relieved of its Olympic recognition due to governance failings last year. Consequently, it was the IOC itself that oversaw and determined the entry standards for the Olympic boxing contest in Paris.

Additionally, the IOC clarified: “All the athletes who participated in the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 complied with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, together with all the applicable medical regulations enacted by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).” The organisation made clear that, as with prior Olympic boxing events, the gender and age classifications were based on the details contained within the athlete’s passport. It was also noted by the IOC that these regulations were consistently applied throughout the qualification stage.

Wrapping up the statement, they said: “The IOC is committed to protecting the human rights of all athletes who have taken part in the Olympic Games as per the Olympic Charter, the IOC Code of Ethics and the IOC Strategic Framework on Human Rights. The IOC is saddened by the abuse that Imane Khelif is currently receiving.” Following her gold medal triumph, Khelif emphatically stated: “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition I am a woman.” She affirmed: “I was born a woman, I’ve lived as a woman and I’ve competed as a woman. There’s no doubt that there are enemies of success and that gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.”





