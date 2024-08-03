Angela Carini, the Olympic boxer who withdrew 46 seconds into her bout with Imane Khelif, will be awarded the same prize money as if she had clinched the gold medal, it has been confirmed.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has confirmed that it will disburse $50,000 to Carini, the sum she would have pocketed had she emerged victorious and claimed the gold.

The same amount will also be given to Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan, who was defeated by Lin Yu-Ting from China on Friday.

Both Yu-Ting and Khelif have been embroiled in controversy surrounding their participation in Paris, having previously been barred from competition due to failing gender tests. Both athletes were born female, and neither has transitioned or expressed any intention to do so.

Yu-Ting and Khelif’s tests, conducted prior to the 2023 World Championships, indicated high testosterone levels, resulting in their failure to meet the eligibility criteria. Consequently, both were prohibited from competing.