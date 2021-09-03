Oluwo to hold God Festival (Odun Olodumare) in November

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi,has disclosed his plan to dedicate a day in celebrating the greatness of God tagged “Odun Olorun” meaning God Festival.

Oluwo expressed his readiness for the festival in a press statement through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, saying the festive session will be dedicated mainly to praising God.

It should be reiterated that Oluwo has severally distinguished himself to be liberal monarch without affiliation to any secret society or confraternity.

He said the festival is a neutral gathering of people irrespective of religious and ethnic attachments purposely to acknowledge God for His guidance, protection, mercy, provisions, safety, stability, preservation and strengthen individual despite all challenges confronting the world.

“The Christians celebrate Christmas,.Muslims are known for Eid El Kabir and Eid El Fitri.

As a mark of honour to God, and as a father to all cutting across ethnic and religious affiliations, and a monarch belonging to no secret society, I’ve dedicated a day to be tagged “Olodumare Festival, designed primarily to praise God for His protection, mercy, provisions, safety, stability, preservation and guidance over us.

He alone has the exclusive power that spare our lives till now. He does the impossible. He created us from sand and gave us the power to rule over other creatures”

“I will continously promote God and never associate partner with HIM. I promote Him above everything. Idols and deities are making o men. I’m a commandant over deities”

“We have scheduled November 9th, 2021 for the pioneer edition of the annual event. Christians, Muslims and people of other attachment believing in only one God are invited to participate in the praise session”

“I want to praise the God I serve, the God you serve. HE is marvelous, awesome, amazing and a perfect master. As a monarch, I’m nothing. Only God is king. I’m just a physical representation of his name. I bow only to HIM and forbid his rival, deities. Only God deserves to be praised most especially by monarchs. Associating partner with the God we represent is a monumental insult to the Creator. I must acknowledge HIM. And it will be an annual event henceforth”

“The day is for praises alone. No asking for nothing and it’s also good to praise and acknowledge the maker and Creator of my exalted position. The one who counts me worthy and chooses me over others”