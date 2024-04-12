Officer Cadet Owowoh Princess Oluchukwu, on Friday, became the first-ever Nigerian female officer to graduate from the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, a Senior Communications & Public Diplomacy Officer at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Abuja on Friday, 24-year-old Oluchukwu was one of the 135 Officer Cadets to graduate during RMAS’ Sovereign’s Parade today in London.

The parade marked the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 232.

Since the 1950s, several Nigerian officers including former Nigerian President Yakubu Gowan and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye have become RMAS alumni.