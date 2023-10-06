Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa striker signs new contract until 2028

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has signed a new five-year deal at the club.

Watkins’ 15 goals last season helped Villa to a European spot, and he has hit double figures in each of his three seasons in the Midlands.

“I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football. I’ve still got a lot to achieve here,” said Watkins.

Having come through Exeter City’s academy, he spent time on loan in non-league football with Weston-super-Mare before moving to Brentford in 2017.

His form in three seasons with the Bees convinced Villa to make him a then-club record signing in 2020 for £28m.

Watkins took his tally at Villa Park to 50 goals with a hat-trick in a 6-1 win against Brighton last weekend.

That performance, watched by England manager Gareth Southgate, earned Watkins his first call-up to the national side since March 2022.

“It’s definitely been a memorable week for me, one I’ll never forget,” Watkins told Villa’s websiteexternal-link.

“I’m very grateful. I have a lot of good people around me and there’s a lot of good people at the club. I’m so happy that a lot of people have been here on this journey with me.