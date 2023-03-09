Olivier Giroud sends message to Spurs fans after Champions League victory | Football

Olivier Giroud admitted he relished playing a part in Tottenham’s Champions League demise after he was given a hostile reception by the home fans last night.

The Italian champions progressed to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition following last night’s goalless draw.

A Spurs team that boasted the attacking talents of Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min mustered just two shots on target over the course of 90 minutes as Milan comfortably held onto their one-goal lead from the first leg.

As a former Arsenal and Chelsea player, Giroud received a hostile reception by the home crowd which made victory all the sweeter for the veteran forward.

Asked by Thierry Henry how much the win meant to him, Giroud told CBS Sports: ‘It means a lot for me, I received a nice warm welcome here from the fans but as an ex-Gunner it will always feel good to win there at Tottenham.

‘It was a great atmosphere and we saw the Tifosi from Milan it was amazing, it’s always great to feel that kind of night, a Champions Leauge night.

‘At almost 37 years old I always take a lot of pleasure to enjoy this kind of night for me it was a special night. I wish I could score but as long as we go through it’s the most important thing for me.’

Milan manager, Stefano Pioli, meanwhile, paid tribute to a magnificent team effort which frustrated their opponents and left to Cristian Romero’s late sending off.

He said: ‘We need to take it one step at a time. It was important first of all to get past the group stage and an improvement on last season, now we wait for the draw and see what happens.

‘We’ll be paired with a great opponent, but Tottenham are a big team too and we can always have our say.

‘It is good to dream. Now we need to focus on Serie A, where we have some lost ground to make up.

‘It is wonderful to play in the Champions League, gratifying and important for Milan.

‘So either we win it, which would not be easy, or try to qualify by finishing in the top four in Serie A.’