Olivier Giroud reacts to breaking Thierry Henry’s France goal-scoring record | Football

Olivier Giroud has described it as a childhood dream after breaking the goal-scoring record for France on Sunday in their win over Poland.

The veteran striker scored his 52nd goal for his country in the 3-0 win in Qatar, putting him ahead of Thierry Henry as France’s all-time record scorer.

It is an amazing achievement for the AC Milan forward, but he says attention is now firmly on progression in Qatar after booking their place in the quarter-finals where they meet either England or Senegal.

‘The adventure continues,’ Giroud told beIN SPORT. ‘We said to ourselves in the locker room that to live a magnificent experience together, we had to be united and united, to be one.

‘We were able to find the right words in the locker room, we have a great group of friends, it shows on the field. This team is rewarded for its efforts, we are not going to sulk our pleasure this evening.

‘There are my wife and my children who are there, plus my childhood friends, it’s a childhood dream to beat Thierry Henry like that.

‘A lot of people told me it was coming, now I put it behind me and my obsession is to go as far as possible with the team.’

France were impressive against Poland, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice after Giroud’s opener which saw them surge into the last eight.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot said the French are not bothered who they take on next, be it England or Senegal.

‘We can do great things,’ he said. ‘For the next round, we have no preference, we have to focus on ourselves and have this state of mind like in the second half. We are ready to face anyone.’