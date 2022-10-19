Olivia Wilde shares where she got her salad dressing recipe from

Olivia Wilde is pretty “Booksmart.”

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director shared the recipe for her infamous “special salad dressing,” which her former nanny claimed was the reason for an epic fight with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Sharing a photo from Nora Ephron’s book “Heartburn,” the recipe read, “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar.

“Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

The recipe is almost the exact same one that Wilde, 38, shared with the Food Network recently — and allegedly led the “Ted Lasso” star to throw himself under Wilde’s car.

According to the former couple’s nanny, Sudeikis became irate when the director tried to leave their California home to visit now-boyfriend Harry Styles with a salad and her “special dressing.”

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed to the Daily Mail in a story published on Monday. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’

“So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”





According to the nanny, the “Horrible Bosses” star’s act of desperation was enough to force Wilde to head back into their home.

“He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” the nanny claimed. “Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].’”

In the same passage shared in her Instagram Story, Wilde alluded that she is trying to move on from her relationship — and the drama that followed — with Sudeikis.

“Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

Her telling post came just one day after she and the Emmy-winning actor vehemently denied the nanny’s “false and scurrilous accusations.”

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — told Page Six on Monday.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”