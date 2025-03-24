



Oleksandr Usyk’s WBC heavyweight title has seemingly been picked up by one of the White House staff after president Volodymyr Zelensky revealed he misplaced the belt. Last month, Zelensky had a special gift for Donald Trump on his visit to the White House, bringing one of Usyk’s world titles into the Oval Office ahead of crunch talks with the US president. ‘The Cat’ earned the WBC heavyweight title after defeating rival Tyson Fury last May in Riyadh.

The win in Saudi Arabia saw Usyk become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis back in 1999. The two men went head-to-head again just seven months later. Despite Fury starting off on the front foot, the Ukrainian star turned the tide before eventually getting his hand raised again on points. Usyk and Zelensky have a strong relationship, with the former allowing the Ukrainian president to bring one of his coveted belts to Washington. However, nearly a month on from the visit, Zelenskyy revealed to Time magazine that he doesn’t know what happened to the championship belt. When asked about the whereabouts of the belt belonging to the 37-year-old, Zelenskyy replied that he “doesn’t know,” before adding: “Maybe it’s still sitting there.” Following the rather heated exchange between Zelensky and the US leadership, he left the belt on a side table next to the armchair. The reports goes on to add that later the same day, a member of staff at the White House found the belt and took it to Trump’s private dining room – where it currently resides among other souvenirs – described by the magazine as “a memento of failed diplomacy”.

During the meeting last month, negotiations fell apart after a stunning three-way shouting match erupted between Zelensky, Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The Ukrainian president was told to leave the White House early before he and Trump could even take the stage for a scheduled news conference. As for Usyk, the heavyweight star is a two division undisputed champion and is currently in the back ends of his professional career inside the ring. The Ukrainian already has one eye on retirement, saying: “I think two years, one-and-a-half [left in boxing]. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare, not more. Just two.”

The Ukrainian is hoping to settle the score with Daniel Dubois once and for all next and is even potentially interested in stepping foot in the Octagon with Jake Paul after. Speaking to OLBG, Team Usyk’s Sergey Lapin said:“Oleksandr Usyk wants to make his next fight against Daniel Dubois. Dubois is our priority, because he has the belt. We are waiting for the date of the fight with Dubois, we assume it will take place in Riyadh or London, one of the world capitals of boxing and Usyk will once again prove that he is the best fighter of our generation. “Usyk has always cared only about fighting the best and creating a lasting legacy in the great sport of boxing. But in the future, as he further solidifies his place as one of the true great fighters, we’ll see what other opportunities open up for him. It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules, it would be interesting if there is money to be made from it. Also, we never say never about fighting the dangerous Alex Pereira, possibly partnered with Dana White. “Dana’s move to boxing could open the door for more fights between boxers and current UFC stars. Dana is a capable guy, and with Turki’s abilities, they would create a very interesting project. It will bring attention to our great sport, expand the fan base, attract new investment and possibly increase the purses of the athletes.”





