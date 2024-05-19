



Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk insisted the referee ‘stole the KO’ from the Ukrainian when he wobbled Tyson Fury with a thunderous left hand. On Saturday night in one of the biggest and most anticipated fights in modern history, Usyk defeated Fury to become the first four-belt undisputed world heavyweight champion.

On a defining night between two unbeaten superstars, the judges scored the fight 115-112 and 114-113 for Usyk, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 in favour of Fury. The result meant a stunned Fury is defeated for the first time in his 16-year professional career – and he is already eyeing a rematch. The 35-year-old started well, but lost control of the fight in the eighth round as a rejuvenated Usyk hit back. In round nine, Usyk delivered the blow of the night that somehow didn’t lead to a dramatic stoppage. After a barrage of strikes, an overhand left connected and a dazed Fury wandered around the ring. Seemingly out on his feet, the Gypsy King used the ropes to stay alive while sensationally evading Usyk’s attempts to finish the job.

The official gave Fury a 10 count and the Brit clung on as as he was saved by the bell. While the momentum had shifted and Usyk eventually went on to get the win, Krassyuk was gutted to see client not get awarded an epic knockout victory. “I am exhausted,” Krassyuk told DAZN. “I was cheering and backing Usyk the whole fight. No disrespect to the referee but he stole the KO. That’s my opinion. It was a tremendous performance.” Regardless, Usyk’s victory means he has snatched the WBC belt from Fury and added the strap to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection. The 37-year-old remains unbeaten and is the first boxer in almost 25 years – since Lennox Lewis in 1999 – to stand as the sport’s sole heavyweight world champion.

Both men had a rematch clause in their contracts for the fight, and Usyk responded warmly to Fury’s suggestion he wants to ‘run it back in October’. After breaking down upon hearing his name called as the champion, a tearful Usyk expressed grattitude for his fans and team. “Thank you so much to my team,” Usyk said. “It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day. Yes, of course I am ready for a rematch.”





