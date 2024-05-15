



Oleksandr Usyk has acknowledged that Tyson Fury looks skinny after arriving in Saudi Arabia for their undisputed heavyweight fight. Appearing on stage at the Grand Arrivals, Fury showed off his arms in a waistcoat and looked noticeably slimmer than usual.

Fury, 35, entered second after his opponent had already paraded in front of the fans and media in attendance. The unified champion kept it casual in a matching tracksuit, giving nothing away. Going first allowed Usyk to watch Fury from a distance as the WBC champion made his entrance. There was plenty to see, too, as the ‘Gypsy King’ made a point of flexing for the cameras. Usyk was observing the events unfolding alongside his promoter, Alex Krassyuk. Both were with DAZN during the entrance and gave their immediate reactions live on-air.

Asked whether he thinks Fury looks smaller, Usyk concurred: “Yeah, a little bit, a little bit, like, skinny.” Krassyuk shared a theory on why that may be. “Looks skinny,” he remarked straight after seeing Fury on stage before asking rhetorically: “Who’s the middleweight now?” Sharing a theory as to why, Krassyuk continued: “That’s because he’s nervous. When you get nervous, you lose weight.” Fury responded to those comments mere minutes later while still on stage. “I’m very nervous, Usyk,” he said, tongue in cheek. “Please don’t beat me up on Saturday night. Please. Extra please.”

Speaking to the broadcasters after leaving the stage, Fury expounded on his weight. “About 19 stone,” he revealed. “I’m around 19 stone. I’m in good shape, I’ve had two or three camps back-to-back. “People are saying to me all the time ‘you’re looking skinny,’ well I weighed exactly the same on the scales I’ve been using for the last ten years.” Fury weighed 19.8 stone last time out against Francis Ngannou after ballooning up to 25 stone last year following his previous fight versus Derek Chisora. He weighed 19.2 stone for that trilogy bout.

His trainer, SugarHill Steward, has also dispelled the speculation that Fury will weigh in significantly lighter than usual for the fight. After acknowledging that the expectation is for Fury to be “a little bit” lighter against Usyk, the American explained why. “It’s not even that he’s lighter, he’s just more fit,” Steward said to Sky Sports. “He hasn’t dropped a bunch of weight just to get down low. It’s just weight where he can be stronger and more mobile and agile and everything else. It takes some work to get there and he’s at the point in his life where he wanted to get there. So this is where it’s at.” Steward continued: “Just strong. Very strong to me. It’s not like it’s a weight cut. The way he looks and the way he’s moving and the way he’s boxing, the way he’s punching, all this is because he wants to be better.”





