



Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois could be set for an explosive rematch as early as July, with negotiations for a lucrative second bout reportedly nearing completion. According to Ring Magazine, the undisputed heavyweight showdown is planned for July 12 at Wembley Stadium. Promoter Frank Warren has acknowledged that discussions for the undisputed heavyweight fight are underway, though no details are finalised at this time. “There have been talks, but nothing is done yet. Nothing at the moment. Talking goes on, and I hope it comes true,” Warren told talkSPORT. It follows a request made to the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in early April seeking permission for the pair to fight before Usyk takes on interim champion Joseph Parker.

The WBO has ordered Usyk to face off against Parker to defend his WBA, WBO, and WBC titles, while the International Boxing Federation (IBF) requires Dubois to put his belt on the line against Derek Chisora by April 22. But the former appears intent on going for the undisputed crown once more. If the exemption is approved, it would eliminate the need to schedule these two fights before Usyk-Dubois 2. Gustavo Olivieri, WBO president, told Sky Sports: “There is a petition before the Championship Committee to consider a Usyk-Dubois unification to consolidate the heavyweight championships. “Therefore, upon an official ruling regarding this matter, we will publicly announce the official decision, including Parker’s mandatory status, if that be the case.”

The two fighters last clashed in August 2023, when the Ukrainian secured a knockout victory over Dubois in Poland – keeping his unbeaten streak and holding onto his titles. It wasn’t without its disputes, however, with one of Dubois’ punches being called into question by the referee as a low blow. Usyk then triumphed over Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in May of last year. However, due to agreeing to a rematch with Fury, he relinquished his IBF title – which Dubois, the former interim holder, won when downing Anthony Joshua.

With a flawless 23-0 record, Usyk will again be the favourite in a potential rematch. Yet, Dubois has only one other professional loss, which was against Joe Joyce in 2020. If he were to win, the 27-year-old would claim the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion himself. Although as Usyk learned last year, holding onto that moniker in the modern era is easier said than done. As of now, the WBO Championship Committee has not made a decision, leaving boxing enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the confirmation of this highly anticipated heavyweight title bout.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!