Oleksandr Usyk could well be channelling his inner Tyson Fury ahead of this weekend’s undisputed heavyweight world title fight in Saudi Arabia. The two top heavyweights on the planet will finally settle their differences in the ring, with the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh playing host to the bout on Saturday.
It has already been an eventful week in the build-up, with the latest chapter a complaint from Usyk. Following the open workout on Thursday, the Ukrainian and his team revealed they had an issue with the canvas under foot.
The complaint centred around the seams that bring the canvas together, with Usyk clearly unhappy with the feel. An identical canvas will be used on fight night when the pair meet in the ring, and Usyk and co believes the seam choice could well be a trip hazard.
This is not the first time the quality of the canvas has been questioned heading into a heavyweight bout, after Fury’s team raised a similar issue prior to his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany back in 2015.
At the time, the Gypsy King had threatened to pull out of the fight due to the flooring in the ring being too soft. Of course Fury did end up fighting, and defeated Usyk’s countryman via unanimous decision at the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf.
In the aftermath many questioned whether Fury’s ring grievances were part of his pre-bout mind games, and similar has been said about Usyk this time around. “I’m really intrigued, I was in that ring last night before anybody got in there and didn’t notice anything,” British heavyweight Frazer Clarke told Sky Sports.
“Of course like every boxer, I was in the ring and did a bit of shadow boxing and didn’t notice anything. I’m really intrigued as to what it is all about. Could it be mind games? Possibly, but I doubt it. We’re in neutral territory here, there’s no advantage for Tyson or for Usyk.”
The drama between the two began earlier in the week, when Fury’s father John landed a headbutt on a member of Usyk’s team. The Gypsy King defended his father’s actions, before the 59-year-old issued an apology in the hours following.
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!