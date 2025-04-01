



Oleksandr Usyk has claimed he’s not impressed by Daniel Dubois’ power before naming Derek Chisora as the most “dangerous” puncher he’s faced. Usyk has been a dominant force in the heavyweight boxing division since moving up from cruiserweight, where he was also an undisputed champion. The Ukrainian fighter has most notably defeated Chisora, Anthony Joshua twice, Tyson Fury twice and Triple D – all convincingly, aside from Dubois, whose knockdown of Usyk in their 2023 class was judged a low blow. Since that controversial defeat, the Brit has become the IBF heavyweight champion, and Usyk has voiced his desire for a rematch. But he will likely have to wait for the chance to fight for the undisputed crown once more.

Dubois has been ordered to fight mandatory IBF challenger Chisora on April 22. Usyk may also be forced to turn his attention to Joseph Parker, the WBO mandatory challenger. Yet, that hasn’t stopped Usyk from playing mind games with Dubois ahead of his likely clash with the veteran Chisora. The 38-year-old recently confessed that the latter’s power was terrifying when they fought back in 2020, while he did not feel the same about Dubois. He singled out Chisora as his hardest-punching adversary, saying: “Derek Chisora. Very tough guy. Derek – right hand, left hand, I’d like block [and say to myself] ‘Oh my God! Oh move Alex, this is dangerous.'”

Usyk acknowledged that Fury presented his toughest challenge overall, though he is not the most powerful puncher he’s faced: “Listen, I have respect for Tyson Fury. A fighter, a great man, but my opponent. Very hard man. Very smart … [Hardest fight] I think yes. Punch? I think no.” Usyk made light of Dubois when asked if he felt the same about Triple D’s power, joking: “No, only in my balls.” His comments may have been an attempt at mind games ahead of a potential future showdown with Dubois, especially since the latter showcased devastating power just last year with a brutal knockout of AJ. After winning the IBF title by defeating Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, Dubois defended his belt in dominant fashion against Joshua. An astonishing 21 of his 22 wins have been through stoppage.

His forthcoming bout with Chisora would be the latter’s third title fight and his 50th career bout, which he insists will be his last. Last week, Chisora told Ring Magazine: “I don’t see Daniel and Oleksandr fighting right now. What are you going to fight for? Oleksandr has already stopped him. “If he [Usyk] wants to prove he’s the best he needs to defend his title against Joseph Parker. To be the best you have to fight everybody. He’s boxed Tyson Fury twice, AJ twice. He’s boxed me once. He’s boxed Daniel Dubois once. So I think he should give a shot to Joseph Parker now. “People have to think about business. I want to fight Daniel and I know for a fact I can sell out Wembley or Tottenham in that fight. I’ve been planning everything for this final fight, the whole music, everything.”





