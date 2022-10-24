Oleksandr Usyk vs Canelo Alvarez an option if Tyson Fury fight calls through

Oleksandr Usyk could fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez back down at cruiserweight if a unification fight against Tyson Fury does not materialise in 2023.

Reigning IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk is taking the rest of the year off after a gruelling 2022 that saw him defeat Anthony Joshua for a second time in August.

A battle to crown the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis against WBC king Fury is on the horizon with Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, confirming talks for that contest are set to get underway this week.

Another huge fight for the undefeated Ukrainian has also been discussed with Mexican superstar Canelo revealing earlier this year he would be tempted by a ‘crazy’ fight with Usyk at cruiserweight.

Usyk ruled as undisputed champion at that weight before his seamless move up to the heavyweight ranks. Unified super-middleweight champion Canelo meanwhile has fought at light-heavyweight, winning the WBO title against Sergey Kovalev in 2019 before coming up short against Dmitry Bivol in May.

While another move up to cruiserweight would be a huge move for the Mexican, Usyk has welcomed talk of a fantasy fight against a fellow pound-for-pound great.

Unification against Fury remains their priority, Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin says a showdown with Canelo remains a possibility.

Talks for the Fury fight are underway this week (Picture: Getty) ‘Next year, the fight for the title of undisputed world champion against Tyson Fury is our priority. This is the main goal,’ Lapin toldLord Ping.

‘But if this does not happen for whatever reason, then I hope that there will still be some very interesting fights ahead.

‘Oleksandr could, for example, return to the cruiserweight division but only if he has a fight with Saul Alvarez. That’s the only fighter that Usyk would come back down to cruiserweight for.’

Usyk has also revealed his interest in fighting Deontay Wilder, who marked his return to the ring with a first-round knockout victory over Robert Helenius last weekend.

While the win helped restore The Bronze Bomber’s fearsome reputation, he is not someone feared by the Usyk camp.

‘Deontay Wilder is a name that’s been mentioned,’ Lapin said. Usyk does not fear Wilder. From Wilder’s last fight, I didn’t see anything new. This guy is very simple. He goes out and hits and he has a very strong punch. He compensates for his lack of technique.’