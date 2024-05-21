



Oleksandr Usyk took to social media to showcase the brutal aftermath of his heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian boxer shared an image of the damage that was done to his face by the Brit, who’s already confirmed that there will be a rematch bout.

Several days prior, Usyk was crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since 2000 after defeating Fury via split decision in Riyadh. Judges scored the fight 115-112 in favour of Usyk, 114-113 to Fury and 114-113 to Usyk. The victory was well earned, as Usyk took quite the beating over 12 rounds in the ring with Fury. The 37-year-old posted a photo to Instagram displaying his two black eyes and cuts lining the majority of his knuckles. A bandage over his right eyebrow additionally appeared to show that he required stitches. Immediately following the fight, Usyk was rushed to the hospital with what was believed to be a broken jaw. He quelled these worries by attending a press conference soon after, asserting that he was cleared by doctors.

Discussing the injuries that Usyk sustained, Queensberry Promotions founder and Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT: “We don’t know what the fight is going to take out of both of the guys because, I tell you what, Usyk looked like he had been a fight.” He had stitches in his eye, he was banged up, they thought his jaw was broken but in fact it was an impacted [tooth] implant that caused him a lot of pain.”

Fury displayed his own battle scars on the heels of the bout, arriving to the post-fight press conference with several cuts and bruises on his face. “I’ve just had a fight. As you can see from my face, I’m pretty busted up and Usyk’s gone to hospital with a broken jaw. He’s busted up too,” he told reporters. A second face off between Fury and Usyk is already in the works, with their highly anticipated rematch tentatively scheduled for October 12 or 13 in Saudi Arabia. Discussing the status of his fighter with talkSPORT, Warren said: “He’s back here; he’s recuperating and his mood is that he wants the rematch. That is already signed for so that will happen.

“When the fight was made, there was a rematch clause,” he continued. “That was the condition that was required by the people who invested in the fight and so if Tyson wants it, and he has said he does want it, then it will go ahead. But I told him to go off… he’s had six months in training camp. “He’s had three weeks with his family in that time. I told him to go and enjoy it with his family, sit down then come back. Contractually it’s there and if he wants to come back and do it then fine.”









