



Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world once again, and a third clash with Tyson Fury would be next on the agenda if boxing fans got their way. The Ukrainian knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round during their clash at Wembley. At 38, Usyk remains leagues above most within the heavyweight division and proved that by downing Dubois twice in quick succession and ending their bout on Saturday evening after just five rounds. The question that was immediately asked is, who is next for the Ukrainian? After his fight with Dubois had ended, he produced a list of potential opponents, with one fighter in particular taking the fancy of the Wembley crowd: Fury.

Asked to comment on what is coming up for Usyk, who is undoubtedly nearing the end of what will be regarded as an all-time great career, he admitted: “Next, I don’t know. “I want to rest. I don’t know. I want to be back home with my family, my wife, my children. I want to rest now, but maybe two, three months… I want to rest. Just rest.” However, when pushed for some of the heavyweight division’s best who could potentially step in the ring to challenge him, Usyk carried on and called out four others. “Maybe it’s Tyson Fury?” he exclaimed, to a roar of approval from those who had witnessed his brutal stoppage of Dubois in London. “Maybe we have three options…Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot now say because I want to go back home.”

When Usyk uttered the names of Chisora, Joshua and Parker, the applause from those in attendance was notably muted. If the 38-year-old is to return to the ring, fans would rather he do so against Fury if the Wembley crowd’s reaction is anything to go by. Usyk has already faced and beaten Fury twice before. Their first blockbuster of an undisputed heavyweight clash came in May 2024, when both did battle as undefeated fighters, with the Ukrainian being the only one to keep hold of that bragging right. Their first bout, which went in Usyk’s favour by way of split decision, was so well received that a rematch simply had to happen, and in December of that year, they squared off once again. In this renewal, Usyk prevailed via unanimous decision, firmly staking his claim as the best heavyweight around. Now, with Fury reversing his latest retirement and announcing he wishes to fight again in 2026, a third matchup could happen. The fans who witnessed Usyk demolish Dubois inside Wembley certainly hope that it will. GG.BET has become the official partner of the Usyk vs Dubois II fight, bringing “Real thrills” to boxing’s biggest stage. Earlier, the brand made its name through partnerships with leading esports tournaments such as BLAST, The International, PGL, and top esports organizations like NAVI and Team Vitality.





