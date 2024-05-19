Oleksandr Usyk became the first boxer in 25 years to be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of the world following a split decision victory over Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Riyadh. Before leaving the ring, the Ukrainian welcomed the idea of an immediate rematch with the Brit.

Fury appeared to be gaining momentum in the early portion of the fight, landing multiple significant shots all while galavanting around the ring. But it was Usyk who pulled away in the final four rounds, landing a devastating left hook that knocked his opponent down in the ninth.

Going to the judges score cards, one official scored the fight 114-113 in favour of Fury. They were ultimately overruled by their peers, who scored it 114-113 and 115-112 for Usyk.

“Thank you so much to my team,” Usyk said after the bout. “It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day.”

When the thought of a potential rematch with Fury was brought up, the 37-year-old asserted: “Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch.”

