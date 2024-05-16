Oleksandr Usyk has complained about the fighting conditions ahead of his bout with Tyson Fury on Saturday night – sharing his unhappiness with the ring canvas at the arena in Saudi Arabia following the public workouts. Both Fury and Usyk went through a practice session with their respective coaches on Wednesday evening, being in the ring for the first time ahead of their fight in Riyadh on Saturday.

The two fighters both looked comfortable, going through their progressions and hitting the bags in a public workout with reporters and photographers in attendance. But after leaving the ring, Usyk had reportedly made his thoughts clear that he’s unhappy with the canvas – specifically the seams holding it together, Sky Sports News reported.

Usyk’s team have since said to have complained about the ring canvas to the necessary authorities, with them reportedly concerned about the seam causing a fall by either of the boxers. There are echoes of Fury’s own concerns with the canvas ahead of his fight with Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 where he would eventually claim the world titles.

The canvas is identical to the one used in recent heavyweight fights in Saudi Arabia and the UK – with Usyk said to have fought in the exact same conditions in his second bout against Anthony Joshua.