



Former world heavyweight champion David Haye has suggested Oleksandr Usyk is heading into a “no-win” fight against Daniel Dubois. The pair are due to square off in a rematch at Wembley on Saturday, where the victor will emerge as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. For ‘Dynamite’, it’s a chance to avenge his knockout defeat to Ukraine’s paragon in August 2023. Dubois, 27, emerged from that clash with a sour taste in his mouth after Usyk got the benefit of the doubt over a supposed low blow that could have ended his undefeated career. And former cruiserweight star Haye, who moved up to claim the WBA heavyweight crown, believes the scales of power could be tilted in Dubois’ favour. At least from the perspective that his rematch opponent has little to gain in terms of legacy.

“In every boxer’s career there’s a changing of the guard,” the 44-year-old told Express Sport, via Highbet. “And [who knows] how long Usyk can keep winning like he’s been winning? [Like] Usain Bolt, in every sport you can only be at the top for so long, someone’s going to be the guy to beat you. And someone physically gifted in the way that Dubois is, it’s a no-win fight for Usyk. “Usyk has already had all of the belts. It’s not like he’s never been undisputed champion before. They stripped the [IBF] belt off of Usyk, and then obviously Dubois and AJ fought for that belt, and now Usyk’s come [back for it]. “But it won’t make that much difference to Usyk, so I can’t see what the upside is. Outside of money, or just his desire to want to get in there and mix it up with the best, you know?” Since defeating Dubois almost two years ago, Usyk has moved on and completed his set of British conquests. That’s thanks to his back-to-back victories over Tyson Fury, besting the Mancunian twice in a little more than six months last year.

‘The Cat’ already beat Anthony Joshua twice back-to-back, having also defeated Derek Chisora before stepping up his competition in 2020. Yet Haye believes the relatively low gains to be made in regards to his career mean Usyk deserves even more credit. “I think from a statistical point of view he’s got a lot more to lose in this fight,” he continued. “And not that much to gain, outside of probably £20million [Usyk will reportedly earn £97.5m for the rematch] or whatever he’s earning, outside of the big paycheck [laughs]. “But again, that’s why you’ve actually got to respect him even more, because he’s taken a fight that doesn’t add to his legacy. He’s already beaten Dubois, but he’s doing it because he obviously loves boxing, he enjoys the training camp and believes he can still perform at this level.”

Haye did go on to highlight “every champion believes that until their powers stop,” once again cautioning that this could be the breaking point for the undefeated star. After all, there’s a strong argument Dubois should have won their first encounter after flooring the Ukrainian with a body shot that was deemed a low blow. It’s the 38-year-old’s responsibility to prove that result was by no means a fluke as many fans (particularly Brits) believe. And removing that sense of doubt in itself could be of extreme value to Usyk.





