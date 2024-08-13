



Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is setting his sights on a third contest of his career versus Anthony Joshua after his upcoming re-match versus Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian colossus won the two previous bouts versus ‘AJ’, with those victories coming consecutively across 2021 and 2022.

The man known to fans as ‘The Cat’ consolidated his legacy as one of the standout fighters of his generation as he got the better of Fury earlier this year to unify the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles. The first boxer to pull off this feat in the four-belt era, his heroics made him the first world unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. After suffering the first loss of his professional career in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia back in May, ‘The Gypsy King’ will get his chance to avenge the defeat when they face off again later in the year. However, it seems that his conquerer Usyk is already looking ahead to his next potential opponent following on from this re-match. Speaking about the prospect of potentially completing a trilogy of fights with Joshua at some point in the future, he admitted to the Daily Mail: “I don’t particularly want any rematches, but when I beat Tyson Fury for the second time and when Anthony Joshua beats Daniel Dubois, of course they want to do a third fight.

“From my point of view, I have no right to deny Anthony Joshua a third fight because he gave me two incredible fights. Anthony helped me become even more famous in the world. Anthony did it. And if happens with God’s help, then I am ready for a third fight with Anthony Joshua.” The Brit has rallied back from those back-to-back defeats against Usyk, defying his critics to put together a string of four consecutive victories in the ring. Arguably the most impressive of these was the savage knockout versus former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, with the fighter having given Fury a major scare on his boxing debut prior to that fight. Meanwhile, it appears that Joshua is keeping an open mind about who he could face after his own upcoming bout, which will come against Daniel Dubois for the IBF title at Wembley Stadium in February. Discussing possibly finally doing battle with Fury instead, he informed Queensberry Promotions: “It needs to happen, it’s just taking a long time, it needs to happen.

“But he’s got his hands full and so have I. Let’s both do our jobs and we’ll see a positive 2025. I’m sure of it because we know that the people that are listening want to make good things happen. So potentially we might see Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury enter into a ring in collaboration with Riyadh Season, here in London.” As for the much-anticipated re-match between Fury and Usyk in December, Joshua did not hold back as he admitted that he expects the latter to come out on top once more. Having won via split decision earlier in the year, there is no doubt for him that the Ukrainian comes into the bout as the favourite. “I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again, he contended, as he spoke of the attributes of the man who has defeated him twice. “He’s a class operator and I feel like Usyk’s one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.”





