Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Marcus Rashford ahead of Man Utd comeback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Marcus Rashford he must now focus on his football and produce his best form for Manchester United.

Rashford will be included in United’s squad for the first time this season on Saturday, after making a full recovery from shoulder surgery in the wake of Euro 2020.

The United and England forward has seen his profile soar away from football, with his formidable work to tackle child food poverty and raise awareness of other social issues.

But now Rashford is fit and ready to play again, United boss Solskjaer has told the 23-year-old he must now put all of his energy into delivering on the pitch and is confident he can get back to his very best.

“I know that we’ll see the best of Marcus in the years to come,” said Solskjaer.

“He’s done remarkable things at a young age, but he’s now coming into the best age for a footballer.

“He’s learning, getting more experienced and he’s time to reflect on, you know, what he’s done off the pitch as well, because he’s done some fantastic things.

“Now to prioritise the – maybe prioritise his football and focus on football, because he’s got a challenge on his hands here at Manchester United.

“He has a challenge on his hands to play for England, and I think Marcus is one of those who takes up those challenges and is going to do so.

“He’s going to express himself and his talent and he knows that we want a lot from him, but we’re going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be.”