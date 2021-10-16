SPORTS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Marcus Rashford ahead of Man Utd comeback
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Marcus Rashford he must now focus on his football and produce his best form for Manchester United.
Rashford will be included in United’s squad for the first time this season on Saturday, after making a full recovery from shoulder surgery in the wake of Euro 2020.
The United and England forward has seen his profile soar away from football, with his formidable work to tackle child food poverty and raise awareness of other social issues.
But now Rashford is fit and ready to play again, United boss Solskjaer has told the 23-year-old he must now put all of his energy into delivering on the pitch and is confident he can get back to his very best.
“I know that we’ll see the best of Marcus in the years to come,” said Solskjaer.
“He’s done remarkable things at a young age, but he’s now coming into the best age for a footballer.
“He’s learning, getting more experienced and he’s time to reflect on, you know, what he’s done off the pitch as well, because he’s done some fantastic things.
“Now to prioritise the – maybe prioritise his football and focus on football, because he’s got a challenge on his hands here at Manchester United.
“He has a challenge on his hands to play for England, and I think Marcus is one of those who takes up those challenges and is going to do so.
“He’s going to express himself and his talent and he knows that we want a lot from him, but we’re going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be.”
SPORTS
Tottenham duo test positive for Covid and will miss Newcastle clash
Tottenham ‘s plans for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle have been plunged into chaos after two players tested positive for coronavirus.
Both men, who trained with the group on Thursday, were shown to have contracted Covid-19 after tests in the last 24 hours.
The two unnamed players must now isolate for 10 days as per Government rules, keeping them out of the game at St James’ Park, a Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem and the London derby at West Ham next weekend.
The club are understood to be confident that no other players will have to isolate having come into close contact.
In his press conference on Friday afternoon, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that he has been left with “huge issues” following the latest international break.
The news will bring more frustration for Nuno, who saw his side suffer in the wake of September’s international fixtures when some squad members returned injured and three South American players went to Croatia for 10 days in order to avoid hard quarantine in England.
Spurs signed off before the international break with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, through a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strike and Matt Targett own goal either side of Ollie Watkins’ equaliser.
Nuno said earlier on Friday: “After the international break there are always huge issues that happen. We have problems but I will not say before the game.”
The match has additional garnered attention on top of the takeover after Steve Bruce’s predicament in the north east was settled for at the least the weekend, surviving the sack which makes Sunday his 1,000th match in management.
The ex-Manchester United defender has met Nuno on multiple occasions and the Spurs boss has paid tribute to him for the “extraordinary” feat.
SPORTS
EPL: I could leave Man City – Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has admitted he would be willing to leave Manchester City and move abroad.
The 26-year-old England international has fallen out of favour with City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Sterling has started only two Premier League fixtures out of the seven played so far.
“If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I’d be open to it at this moment in time.
As an English player, all I know is the Premier League.
“I’ve always known that maybe one day, I would love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge,” Sterling said on Thursday, during the FT Business of Sport US Summit.
When asked what languages he has interest in learning, Sterling said: “I should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent – and Spanish.”
Sterling is under contract at The Etihad until 2023.
He has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.
SPORTS
Concerns over Romelu Lukaku at Man Utd in 2018 remerge at Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge has been widely celebrated – but the Belgian star is in danger of repeating issues from his disappointing spell at Manchester United.
The Blues’ record signing has been in good form since returning to the club for £97.5million in the summer.
He scored on his debut in a London derby, terrorising Arsenal’s newly-formed defence in the 2-0 win.
Lukaku then went onto score a brace against Aston Villa and one against FC Zenit, bringing him up to four goals in his first four games, but he has failed to find the net since.
Like during his United days, Lukaku has had no problems bullying teams lower down the table.
Branded a ‘flat-track bully’ for this tendency, Lukaku has been quietest this season when Chelsea have needed him most.
When up against Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus, Lukaku was notably silent
But, just as he did for United in 2018, Lukaku has so far floundered and failed to shine in the biggest games.
In his first 14 months for United, Lukaku scored 31 goals and only one of them was against a top-six team, despite playing against them 12 times.
In the rest of his games, he scored 30 in 37 starts against all other opponents.
Since joining Chelsea the big games have passed him by.
But it’s those games that will decide who’s holding silverware at the end of the season and who is not.
