Old, new naira notes remain legal tender – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has instructed all its branches nationwide to continue issuing various denominations of both old and redesigned banknotes in ample quantities to deposit money banks.

The apex bank disclosed this in a statement signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, and posted on its X handle on Wednesday.

This comes in response to reports of cash shortages in major cities, despite earlier assurances from the CBN about sufficient cash availability nationwide.

Part of the statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.