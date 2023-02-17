Old naira notes: Security operatives take over CBN office in Kaduna as customers storm bank

Fierce looking security personnel took over the Kaduna branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as hundreds of residents besieged the entrance on Friday morning.

As early as 7:30 am, residents with old currency notes besieged the entrance gate of CBN..

The bank has instructed commercial bank customers to deposit the old currency by today, February 17.

One of the customers, Mrs. Samson Ejira. She disclosed that she came with all the requirements needed to deposit her old currency, but the apex bank had not attended to her.

“I was here on Thursday, but nobody, no staff of the bank, attended to us. I am hoping that they will attend to us today,” she said.

Also, Mrs. Rhoda Usman, who spoke in a similar vein, said they were confused in Kaduna on the use of the old currency notes.

“The bank is not attending to us. Rather, they lined up several security operatives against us,” she lamented.

