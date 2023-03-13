Old N200, N500, N1,000 notes remain legal until Dec 31 – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that old N200, N500, N1,000 notes will remain legal tender until December 31, 2023.

The apex bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, announced this in a statement on Monday.

AbdulMumin stated that the CBN took the decision based on the Supreme Court’s ruling of March 3, 2022.

“Accordingly, the CBN met with the Bankers’ Committee and has directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023.

“Consequently, all concerned are directed to conform accordingly,” the statement read in part.

The CBN’s statement comes after President Muhammadu Buhari absolved himself of any blame for the failure of the apex bank to obey the highest court in the land.