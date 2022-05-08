ENTERTAINMENT
Olamide, Portable sighted spending fun time in a Dubai nightclub (Video)
It appears popular Nigerian music superstar Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known by his stage name Portable is currently taking out time to have the best time of his life in Dubai.
Portable was spotted with one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, Olamide.
Both were sighted having fun at a night club in the city.
Portable got his breakthrough after releasing his single Zazu Zeh, which featured Poco Lee and Olamide.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
Dave Chappelle, the US comedian, has been attacked on stage during a performance in Los Angeles.
The funnyman was at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday as some video clips circulating on social media showed someone running into him.
Further videos showed Chappelle visibly unharmed after returning to the stage at the Netflix joke festival.
Chappelle was on the receiving end of heated backlash in 2021 when his Netflix special was dubbed transphobic.
It was gathered that after the comedian took to the stage to perform on Tuesday, he had joked, “It was a trans man” who attacked him.
Jamie Foxx, the Hollywood actor, was among those who ran to the stage to help after the incident. Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, also performed at the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Clinton dazzle at Met Gala
Top figures and the crème de la crème of Hollywood showed up in their glamorous styles for the most notable night of fashion in America – the Met Gala.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the costume institute’s annual fashion exhibit.
Each year’s event celebrates the theme of that year’s costume institute exhibition, and the exhibition also sets the dress theme of the night for guests attending.
This year’s event theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ — with organisers labeling the dress code to be “gilded glamour” to evoke America’s late 19th century age of economic boom.
Those who attended the event include Elon Musk, the world’s richest man who showed up with his mother, and Hilary Clinton, former first lady and presidential candidate, who came through in a decent but elegant red, silky dress.
On the red carpet, Musk was asked about his $44 billion takeover offer of Twitter.
“My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter,” he said.
Kim Kardashian, the popular reality star, was dressed up as Marilyn Munroe, the late Hollywood actress.
Here are some of the pictures of the celebrities that honoured the Met Ball with deft allure:
ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle’s animated series
Netflix has canceled its development of ‘Pearl’, an animated series by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
According to Deadline, the show, which was announced in 2021, is among a list of projects being dropped by the streamer in a cost-cutting move.
In April, Netflix had revealed a sharp fall in its subscriber numbers and warned that millions more are set to quit the service.
This wiped over $50 billion off the firm’s market value as experts warned that the streamer was struggling to rebound.
Archewell Productions, the company formed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in 2021 that Meghan would be an executive producer for ‘Pearl’.
The series was planned to dwell on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by influential women in history.
Meghan said the series would have been about the girl’s journey of self-discovery.
“Like many girls her age, our heroine, Pearl, is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” she said in an earlier statement.
“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix.
“I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it ….”
Netflix said it will continue to work on a number of projects with Archewell Productions, including a documentary series called ‘Heart of Invictus’.
The streamer, however, said it had decided not to move forward with two other animated children’s series titled ‘Dino Daycare’ and ‘Boons and Curses’.
In April, Netflix said its number of subscribers dropped by 200,000 in the first quarter of 2022, falling short of its target.
