Okpe to return for Remo Stars versus Enyimba clash

Andy Okpe back for Remo stars

Remo Stars will welcome Andy Okpe back for their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 15 clash against Enyimba.

The towering forward was left out of Remo Stars’ squad in their 1-1 home draw against Group A leaders, Bendel Insurance last weekend

His last appearance was in their 2-1 away win in Maiduguri against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Okpe will be hoping to add to the two goals he has scored this season.

Today’s encounter is billed for the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last two games.

 

