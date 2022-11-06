Okorocha’s in-law dumps APC for LP to support Peter Obi

Engr. Chucks Ololo, brother-in-law of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Labour Party (LP).

The governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Congress in the 2019 general elections made this known at the LP state party secretariat in Owerri, Imo State.

The former APC chieftain said his defection was to join forces with LP to salvage the country through the vision of the presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ololo, who is the husband to Okorocha’s younger sister, Ogechi Ololo, said aside from ensuring that his over 5000 supporters join him in LP, he would also work to achieve the victory of Peter Obi and the Party, especially in the state.

He said, “We have been monitoring what is happening in our beloved nation, Nigeria, and there are some issues that bordered on security and economy. For these, human capital development has gone down.

“A lot of us were witnesses to a time when things were thriving, and we were hoping that things would change, but over time, it got worse and worse. And today, there is no doubt that things are bad, and there is a need for some of us to wake up to reality and look for solutions.

“And I see Labour Party among all the parties as the one that can provide the solution. Only Labour Labour Party has the right candidate with the capacity and credibility to drive Nigeria back on the path of progress.”

He continued, “so I am joining Labour Party today intending to fully support the party in delivering Mr. Peter Obi and other party’s candidates across all levels. I am here to work with the party to salvage our country because I strongly believe that the soul of Nigeria is in the lands of the Labour Party.”

The state Chairman, Mr. Ambrose Onyekwere said the party was open to accommodating all hands that would help salvage the country from imminent doom.

He applauded Ololo for his decision to join LP and urged him to be guided by the objectives and goals of the party for a better Nigeria while assuring that the party under his watch would continue to uphold fairness, equity and justice for all members