Okorocha denies rift with Buhari

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has dismissed reports of a rift with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, he said the absence of Buhari at his 55th birthday celebration was not an indication that there is a rift between them.

The governor maintained that his relationship with the president remains cordial and wonderful.

Okorocha said: ”I have a very cordial and wonderful relationship with President Buhari. Sincerely speaking I believe in him.

”The President had delegated the Vice-President to come for that occasion and his advanced team had already arrived when other national assignment came up and he had to travel out of the country.

”It is not true that I am having a problem with President Buhari. I am not among the people who change colours every second or always sitting on the fence.

”If I don’t support Buhari I will shout it loud and clear where the world will hear me and I will make my reasons known to him.

”If I am with you, I am with you and if I am not with you, I am not with you.”