Okoro is JAMB’s acting registrar

Following the ‘failure’ of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to announce either his replacement or reappointment, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, has handed over the baton of leadership to the agency’s director of information technology services, Fabian Okoro .

Mr Okoro, who joined JAMB in 1993 as a programmer and was appointed a deputy director in 2018, is said to be the most senior director in the establishment.

Other directors, including those of quality assurance department, and test development department, Mabel Egberaku and David Akanbi respectively, who also joined the agency in 1993, were reportedly appointed directors after Mr. Okoro.

Also, the JAMB’s director of test administration, Yusuf Lawal, who was employed by the agency in 1989, is said to be junior to Mr. Okoro in ranking.

JAMB Headquaters, Bwari Abuja. UTME cut-off points are determined by universities[PHOTO CREDIT: Azeezat Adedigba].

The former registrar’s decision to hand over to Mr Okoro,, followed the directive by the ministry of education that all the concerned chief executives should hand over to the most senior directors in their agencies.

Mr. Oloyede, who was appointed as the registrar of JAMB on August 1, 2016, and inaugurated a day after, replaced a professor of measurement, Dibu Ojerinde, now embattled.

Mr. Ojerinde is currently facing trial for financial misappropriation allegedly perpetrated while he held sway as the JAMB’s helmsman and during his reign at the National Examination Council (NECO).

Mr. Oloyede, who completed his five-year term of office at the weekend, has been praised by many for reportedly turning around the examination body, especially in the areas of financial discipline, accountability and war against examination malpractices.